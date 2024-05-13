Dynamic Communities Announces AI Copilot Summit North America Spring 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Communities, the largest independent innovation, education, and training platform for Microsoft business applications, has introduced AI Copilot Summit NA , to run the first week of May 2025 in San Diego, CA, to expand its year-round community engagement program for business, finance and technology professionals, and the partners that serve them, in the Microsoft ecosystem.

According to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, in the Q3 FY 2024 earnings call, "This quarter, we made Copilot available to organizations of all types and sizes from enterprises to small businesses, and nearly 60% of the Fortune 500 now use Copilot."

Driven by unprecedented adoption propelling an urgent need for education and training, AI Copilot Summit NA will be a two-day "for user, by user" in-person community event featuring keynotes, use-cases, and panel discussions, followed by break-out education rooms aligned with Microsoft Dynamics, Power Platform, Fabric and more.

"With the support of Microsoft and the community, the Copilot Preconference at Community Summit North America in 2023 debuted to a sold-out crowd," said Dynamic Communities (DCI) CEO, John Siefert, "and while we still produce the preconference at Community Summit 2024, it was apparent with the momentum and growth in AI that it was time to do more in serving the community around this amazing category."

The AI Copilot Summit NA announcement is a fast follow to the successful 2024 launch of Community Summit Roadshow events, and the recent introduction of the Biz Apps Partner Summit, running July 24-25 in Bellevue, WA. All this coming together around the annual community engagement plan Dynamic Communities has been co-creating with programming committees, which includes:

: Monthly events delivering single day regional training and education for Dynamics, Power Platform and Copilot users in cities around the nation with general session and product-specific breakout rooms AI Copilot Summit NA : Spring event delivering AI-first innovation, education, and training to define the opportunities, impact, and outcomes possible with Microsoft Copilot for mid-market & enterprise companies

: Summer event delivering the first Microsoft fiscal year in-person gathering for consultants, systems integrators and ISVs focused on scaling their practice and dazzling customers Community Summit NA : Fall event delivering the largest independent innovation, education, and training user conference for Microsoft business applications featuring expert users, Microsoft leaders, MVPs, and partners

"Serving the community is our number one mission," said DCI President Michael Konstas, "and building on the for user, by user premise of everything we do as we organize boards and planning committees for AI Copilot Summit NA is extremely exciting, especially with the recent announcements from Microsoft that Copilot is the fastest growing product in the company's history."

If you would be interested in joining us at the event, please sign up for alerts on the website , and if you are interested in participating in programming committees, please know details will be available soon.

