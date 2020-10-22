Dynamic Communities Debuts Decision Acceleration Community and Announces Future Event Plans at Community Summit North America

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Communities Community Summit North America event brought together 4,500 Microsoft users, partners, and ISVs October 7-9, for the first-ever digital event. The digital Community Summit audience consisted of end-users (66%) and partners (34%) from a diverse 1,404 organizations spanning 30 industries, including the top represented industries: Manufacturing, Professional & Financial Services, Wholesale & Distribution, and Healthcare. Attendees joined in globally, representing over 35 countries. While there were over 400 sessions covering Microsoft Business Applications products, the top themes and topics from Summit were: Dynamics 365 Cloud Applications, Power BI and Intelligent Dashboards, Reporting Options, Excel Best Practices, Visualizations, ERP and Business Process Automation.

"Community Summit has been our flagship in-person annual event which everyone looked forward to. Like every other event provider, we had to transition this event online when COVID-19 hit. While digital events will never replace in-person events, we put a ton of effort in to keep the community connected, decentralize intelligence through our content sessions and help to connect users with partners where and how it made sense – overall, the event was a success," said John Siefert, CEO of Dynamic Communities.

"It was not perfect, but the digital event enabled us to capture all of the sessions so they can be available on-demand in our Decision Acceleration Community, which has just launched in beta at mydacfeed.com for all of our attendees," said Siefert.

Additional highlights from Summit include keynotes by Author, Founder and CEO of FUBU, Daymond John, and Author, Podcaster and Organizational Psychologist at the Wharton School, Adam Grant. Dynamic Communities also unveiled plans for the new Decision Acceleration Community (DAC) platform.

Decision Acceleration Community (DAC)

Dynamic Communities has just debuted the DAC platform in beta for all of the Community Summit North America attendees to access all sessions from the event that are aligned with the passes they purchased. This first phase enables a user to personalize a feed of Summit North America content based on themes, products, user groups and more. The next phase of beta will open the platform for all users and start to feature profiles, content in multiple forms, a new messaging experience and more – all leading to general availability in December and a proper launch in January 2021.

"Our community is queen, king and at the nucleus of everything we do and we built this platform from the ground to allow for highly personalized feeds of content, localized discussions and curated guidance all to help our community members decrease the amount of time it takes to make business and technology decisions—bringing to life the vision of people running this community prior to my arrival," said Siefert.

In addition, Dynamic Communities announced plans for Q4 and 2021 events, introducing the Cloud Migration Digital Camp and Global Digital Summit, both of which will be enabled through the Decision Acceleration Community.

Cloud Migration Digital Camp

Organized by both business technology theme and vertical industry, the inaugural Digital Camp will focus on the impact, metrics and outcomes of Cloud Migration running on Wednesday, December 9. Starting with a keynote session from business technology visionary and Founder of Cloud Wars, Bob Evans, the agenda will then segment into vertical market-specific tracks featuring two-hours of presentations, case studies and solution demonstrations across the financial, manufacturing & distribution and the public sector (and potentially others) industries.

Also running as a "for good" event, this will be free to attendees and will feature the ability for ISV Partners and Solutions Providers to underwrite and share how their customers are applying cloud solutions in a real world environment.

Global DAC Digital Summit

Running in March 2021, the Global DAC Digital Summit will redefine the virtual event concept by creating shorter sessions (like Ted Talks) packed with strategy, tips, best practices, how-tos and more, all optimized to the Decision Acceleration Community. With thematic tracks including Cloud Migration, ERP, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic Process Automation, Digital Transformation, Customer Experience & Service and BI & Analytics, Dynamic Communities will recommend specific sessions to fill the audience's agenda based on the users groups and community tags they follow. To accommodate a global audience, Dynamic Communities will host each day of the event at unique times to align with different time zones.

About Dynamic Communities

Dynamic Communities is the community platform connecting the Microsoft ecosystem of users, ISVs, MVPs and partners. Through curated community engagement, user groups, events, and Academy content, Dynamic Communities shortens the time it takes to make a business technology decision. https://www.dynamiccommunities.com

