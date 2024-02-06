Dynamic Duo Cassaundra and Joko Brownell Join Dream Exchange Investor Community

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange, the first minority-owned and controlled stock exchange in formation proudly announces the addition of Cassaundra and Joko Brownell to its esteemed group of investors. This power couple, with a track record of entrepreneurial success, brings a wealth of experience and innovation to the Dream Exchange investor community. 

Joko and Cassaundra Brownell, Port Royal Distribution
Cassaundra Brownell, a distinguished entrepreneur and marketing expert, earned a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Oral Roberts University followed by an MBA from Dallas Baptist University. Cassaundra has dedicated over a decade to sales and consulting, becoming a driving force behind three logistics companies, a design and construction firm, and currently serving as the Chief Revenue Officer for a cutting-edge startup specializing in leadership technology.  

"I've come to understand that my life's purpose revolves around assisting individuals in earning a living doing what brings them joy. In investing in Dream Exchange, I see a pathway to continue this mission," stated Cassaundra Brownell.  

Joko Brownell holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Oral Roberts University. He established a successful real estate firm in Colorado Springs before venturing into logistics in Maryland. Reflecting on why he chose to invest in Dream Exchange, Joko stated, "The Dream Exchange stands as an unwavering commitment to dismantling the ordinary and disrupting the status quo.  Dream Exchange and I have a shared commitment to forging a path toward the extraordinary, creating an ecosystem where passions flourish and dreams find their wings."

Dream Exchange Founder and CEO, Joe Cecala stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Cassaundra and Joko to the Dream Exchange family. Their entrepreneurial spirit, diverse expertise, and commitment to positive impact perfectly align with the values of Dream Exchange which is to ultimately instill ethics, humanity, and fairness into the public capital markets." 

"Together, Cassaundra and Joko Brownell form a formidable business partnership that seamlessly combines their diverse skill sets and passions. From logistics to real estate, their ventures reflect a shared vision for creating positive impacts. Their commitment to building businesses that foster personal and professional growth aligns seamlessly with the mission of Dream Exchange," said Dwain Kyles, Managing Member of DX Capital, LLC 

Dream Exchange has an upcoming free webinar, Building a Legacy: How Dream Exchange is Enhancing Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs. This webinar will take place on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 4 PM EST. Sign-up now!   

About Dream Exchange  

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority-owned and controlled company to operate a registered stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade the securities of smaller, early-stage companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity, and fairness into finance.  

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more.  

