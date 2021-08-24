Dynamic ENA University Takes Emergency Nursing Education to Next Level

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long recognized as the leading provider of high-quality emergency nursing education, the Emergency Nurses Association raised the bar to new heights with Tuesday's launch of the dynamic new ENA University.

ENA University brings together in one place online the association's robust portfolio of education courses and resources with new skill and career development opportunities. This new center for excellence also features the Industry Learning Lab presented by ENA's strategic partners, enhanced mentoring and peer engagement and a design that allows emergency nurses of all experience levels to tailor their continuing education to their needs.

Tuesday's launch sets the stage for two key upcoming milestones: the debut of two career pathway programs in October and the introduction of an 18-week residency program in 2022. ED nurses will be able to find it all on a newly created, mobile-friendly website and on a dedicated ENA University app scheduled for release later this year.

"ENA University is a landmark initiative that emphatically continues ENA's decades-long commitment to educating emergency nurses," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN. "

ENA also announced its only two-time president, Patti Kunz Howard, PhD, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, NE-BC, FAEN, FAAN, will serve as ENA University's first provost. Using her decades of clinical experience and passion for education, Howard will provide strategic consultation for ENA University's future development.

"Education is extremely important to me. Emergency nurses need the knowledge that gives them the confidence to care and advocate for their patients at the highest levels possible. ENA University puts everything ENA has to offer right at their fingertips," Howard said. "It's very exciting to be a part of the launch and to think about all of the possibilities for ENA University's growth."

For more information on ENA University, visit ena.org/ENAU.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

