ENA Members Choose Dustin Bass as 2025 President-Elect

ENA members also elect Secretary/Treasurer, 8 other committee members

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, of North Carolina has been elected the Emergency Nurses Association's 2025 president-elect.

Bass, a member of the ENA Board of Directors since 2021, currently serves as its secretary/treasurer. After his year as president-elect Bass will become ENA president in 2026. As president, Bass looks forward to leveraging his experiences and connections around the world to champion initiatives that empower emergency nurses, enhance patient care and elevate the emergency nursing specialty.

"Every facet of my being is about emergency nursing. It is not just a career to me, but it's who I am," said Bass. "As president-elect, I want to raise the voice of all of our members and bring it to the table so that we have a diverse and inclusive place where we can continue to advance our profession and move forward together."

In just 14 years as an emergency nurse, Bass has certainly made a name for himself. He was named part of ENA Connection's inaugural 20 Under 40 class and was named a Young Professional Voice by the American Organization for Nursing Leadership.

Bass plans to bring his experience, passion, and commitment to the role of president-elect as he has previously served in various other leadership roles within ENA including chapter president and state president. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he co-chaired ENA's Conference Education Planning Committee which helped develop the association's first fully virtual annual conference. He also regularly reviews articles for the Journal of Emergency Nursing.

Additionally, he holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Healthcare Leadership, Systems, and Policy from Yale University, where he was honored as the top scholar and was able to present his doctoral project, "Reduction of unnecessary ED visits through targeted patient care navigation for ED overutilizers."

"I recognize the pivotal role ENA plays in advocacy, education, networking and research, as well as how it is, and will shape, the everchanging healthcare landscape," said Bass. "I'm excited to be part of that and help grow our membership and exposure."

In addition to choosing a president-elect, ENA members elected a new secretary/treasurer and three seats on the ENA Board of Directors.

Secretary/Treasurer: Chris Parker, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CNL, NRP, TCRN, of Virginia

Directors: (three-year terms)

Vanessa Gorman , MSN, RN, CCRN, FAEN, FCENA, of Australia

, MSN, RN, CCRN, FAEN, FCENA, of Shawntay Harris , DNP, MBA, MHA, RN, NEA-BC, CPEN, CEN, CFRN, CTRN, TCRN, FAEN, of Texas

, DNP, MBA, MHA, RN, NEA-BC, CPEN, CEN, CFRN, CTRN, TCRN, FAEN, of Tyler Babcock , MSN, MBA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, TCRN, of Pennsylvania

ENA voters also elected new members to the Leadership Development and Elections Committee, which recruits and mentors association members who plan to seek leadership roles in the association.

Region 4: Brian Rogers, MSN, RN, CEN, of Pennsylvania

Region 6: Jennifer Williams-Cook, BSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CFRN, CTRN, NRP, TCRN, of Mississippi

Members at Large:

Mike Hastings , MSN, RN, CEN, of Kansas

, MSN, RN, CEN, of Ellen Encapera, RN , CEN, of South Carolina

, CEN, of Joop Breuer, RN , FAEN, of the Netherlands

