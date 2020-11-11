Dynamic Energy Begins Construction on Solar Project for The Miyoshi Kasei Group

DAYVILLE, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miyoshi America, a leading manufacturer for the global cosmetics industry, and Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC ("Dynamic Energy"), announced today that they have begun the construction of a ground mounted solar system that will be hosted at Miyoshi America's manufacturing facility and US headquarters in Dayville, Connecticut. The 842 kW system is projected to meet 38% of the facility's annual energy needs.

Solar photovoltaic panels arrive waiting to be erected for a 842 kW ground mount system at Miyoshi America's manufacturing facility in Dayville, CT.

By partnering with Dynamic Energy, a full-service solar energy solutions provider, Miyoshi America was able to collaborate throughout the design process to customize specific site needs, while maximizing their operational goals. Once complete, this solar system will demonstrate how a commitment to meeting sustainability goals ultimately contributes to a cleaner cosmetics industry.

Embracing Solar as a Corporate Value. "The Miyoshi Kasei Group's goal is to provide products and services that offer peace of mind and safety to consumers and that are friendly to both society and the environment. We are committed to implementing initiatives that will protect the environment in harmony with local communities" said Tim Takagi, President of Miyoshi America.

When completed, the ground mounted solar array will generate over 1.13 MWh's of energy in its first year, enough to offset approximately 798 metric tons (1,758,237 pounds) of carbon dioxide, equivalent to removing 172 cars from Connecticut's roads, or the amount of carbon sequestered by 1,042 acres of U.S. forest each year.

"Dynamic Energy is honored to announce this partnership with Miyoshi America, and commends their entire leadership team for the collaboration, vision, and dedication with which they have approached this project. Their solar investment provides a positive example for Connecticut manufacturers who want to benefit the environment while improving the bottom line," said Tim Carr, Vice President of Business Development at Dynamic Energy.

As a leader in their industry, Miyoshi America continually seeks process improvements and solar is the latest step in optimizing their operations. It is a win for Miyoshi America, the environment, and Connecticut.

About Miyoshi America

Miyoshi America, Inc., along with the Miyoshi Kasei Group of companies, is the global leader in the development and manufacture of surface treated pigments and mineral substrates for the cosmetics industry. Established in 1985 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Miyoshi Kasei, Inc., Miyoshi America, Inc. has built on Miyoshi Kasei's invention of the silicone surface treatment for cosmetics back in the 1970's.

Recent innovations include MiyoAQUA alginate treated pigments, natural (seaweed origin), hydrophilic surface treated iron oxides that easily disperses into the water phase and the MiyoSYN Series of surface treated synthetic micas that provide the ability to control radiance level, long lasting, purity and traceability.

Miyoshi America, Inc. has leveraged its expertise and proprietary technologies in surface treatments to develop superior products for color cosmetics and skin care:

Breakthrough Surface Treated Pigments

Innovative Functional Materials

Easy to Use Dispersions

See www.miyoshiamerica.com for more information.

About Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC

Dynamic Energy is a full-service solar energy provider that brings together the diverse expertise needed to design, finance, build and maintain projects to meet the needs of commercial, industrial and institutional customers. With an in-house team that includes professional engineers, project managers, and master electricians, Dynamic Energy creates high-quality projects that reduce customer expenses, improve operating efficiency, provide an attractive return on investment, and achieve sustainability goals. For more information, please visit www.dynamicenergy.com.

