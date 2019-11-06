Dynamic Energy Completes Large Rooftop Solar Array at Autronic Plastics, Inc.

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC, a full-service solar energy solutions provider, has completed the installation of a rooftop solar array at Autronic Plastics, Inc. (Autronic) in Central Islip, NY. The 852-kilowatt rooftop system, one of the largest rooftop solar arrays on Long Island, sits atop Autronic's recently renovated manufacturing and headquarters facility.

Autronic's system is expected to produce approximately 1.1 million kilowatt-hours of solar-generated electricity annually. This project will provide a clean energy supply to the local utility grid, and in turn the community, for years to come. The energy produced by the solar array avoids the emission of 745 tons of carbon dioxide per year - the equivalent to offsetting 1.8 million miles driven per year by an internal combustion engine passenger vehicle.

"When our company decided to consolidate manufacturing facilities in 2014, we relocated and renovated an older commercial building in Central Islip. It was our desire to create a facility that was clean and green," said Michael Lax, Chairman of Clear-Vu/API. "We delayed a decision on solar until we needed to replace the existing roof. When approached by Dynamic, we were able to meet more of our green goals and provide renewable energy to the grid without impacting our financial resources."

The solar project was awarded a long-term Feed-in-Tariff contract under the PSE&G Long Island "FIT III" incentive program. Dynamic Energy was able to install the solar project at no cost to Autronic, with Dynamic Energy operating and maintaining the rooftop project under a unique long-term partnership.

"Dynamic Energy thought outside of the box to develop a creative solution for Autronic that maximized the benefits of a commercial solar project while fitting their organizational goals. This project epitomizes our dedication to a turnkey approach while staying focused on achieving optimal results for our customer," said Michael Perillo, Founder and CEO of Dynamic Energy Solutions.

About Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC

Dynamic Energy is a full-service solar energy provider that brings together the diverse expertise needed to design, finance, build and maintain projects to meet the needs of commercial, industrial and institutional customers. With an in-house team that includes professional engineers, project managers, and master electricians, Dynamic Energy creates high-quality projects that reduce customer expenses, improve operating efficiency, provide an attractive return on investment and achieve sustainability goals. For more information, please visit www.dynamicenergy.com.

About Autronic Plastics, Inc.

Founded in 1953, Autronic Plastics, Inc. (API) has grown from a small plastic molding company to an industry leading, custom injection molder known for its service, creativity, technology, and commitment to excellence. In its early years, API developed solutions to problems for specialized markets in life safety products and office equipment. For more information, please visit www.apisolution.com.

