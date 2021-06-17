Dynamic Infrastructure Adds Former Senior U.S. Government Official to its Board of Advisors

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infrastructure is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Kochman, who previously worked for former U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Elaine L. Chao, to its leadership team.

"As we grow and scale among DOTs, in parallel to the G7 leaders supporting global infrastructure needs, Ben's deep expertise in U.S. federal transportation policy will help us to further expand our value proposition to other vital areas within the realm of civil infrastructure," said Saar Dickman, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Infrastructure.

Ben Kochman joins Dynamic Infrastructure

Commenting further on the addition to the team, Mr. Dickman stated: "Ben's experience serving as Senior Congressional Affairs Officer to former DOT Secretary Chao, leading government and public affairs for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, and working for almost a decade in Congress will be instrumental in executing our long and short-term growth plans."

Proper maintenance and management decisions affect millions of lives across the globe. The need to digitalize civil infrastructure assets is crucial for aging or complex systems. The digitalization of existing asset inventories is key to reduced costs and increased effectiveness. Dynamic Infrastructure has embraced the goal of affordable and accurate digitization of civil infrastructure inventories to support operation and maintenance engineers with executing day-to-day decisions.

"Dynamic Infrastructure invented game-changing technology to help infrastructure asset owners quickly digitize their asset inventories and assist them with identifying critical repairs," said Mr. Kochman. "I am looking forward to helping Dynamic Infrastructure provide its incredible Artificial Intelligence platform to more assets across the world."

Dynamic Infrastructure is leading the digitalization of existing civil infrastructure through the power of Artificial Intelligence. With over 1,000 analyzed assets in the U.S., Europe and Australia, Dynamic Infrastructure assists Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) and DOTs digitalize and analyze asset inventories based on existing visual information. Founded by industry professionals with decades of operation and maintenance experience for PPPs and DOTs, Dynamic Infrastructure has become an industry leader and key driver of a data revolution in decision-making processes related to bridge and tunnel operations and maintenance. Headquartered in Great Neck, NY, with offices in Germany and Israel, Dynamic Infrastructure maintains a close relationship with its clients.

