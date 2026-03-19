Dynamic Infrastructure Appoints Ben Laugomer as Head of Geospatial Services in Strategic Collaboration with Enso Geospatial International

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infrastructure today announced that Ben Laugomer, founder of Enso Geospatial, will join the company as Head of Geospatial Services, leading the expansion of its geospatial capabilities as a strategic consultant while continuing to operate Enso Geospatial.

This collaboration strengthens Dynamic Infrastructure's Engineering AI platform by integrating world-class geospatial expertise directly into the company's end-to-end infrastructure intelligence workflow.

Dynamic Infrastructure is building the decision layer for civil infrastructure, transforming imagery, inspection reports, and engineering knowledge into clear, defensible maintenance and investment decisions. High-quality, inspection-grade data acquisition is a critical foundation of this mission, and Ben will lead the strategy and execution of the company's global geospatial services offering.

Ben brings extensive experience delivering complex aerial, mobile, UAV, and remote sensing programs for infrastructure corridors and large asset networks. Through his leadership at Enso Geospatial, he has helped infrastructure owners design and execute large-scale data acquisition programs that support long-term asset management and monitoring.

As Head of Geospatial Services, Ben will guide Dynamic Infrastructure's geospatial strategy and help infrastructure owners bridge the gap between data capture and engineering decision making.

Dynamic Infrastructure's mission is to turn infrastructure data into decisions," said Saar Dickman, CEO of Dynamic Infrastructure. "Ben is one of the leading experts in architecting end-to-end geospatial solutions for complex challenges. Partnering with him and Enso Geospatial allows us to provide a truly comprehensive workflow, from capture to prediction to prioritized actions, resulting in savings of millions of dollars for our clients.

Ben Laugomer added, "I'm excited to collaborate with Dynamic Infrastructure and lead the Geospatial Services initiative. By combining different methods of geospatial data acquisition and analysis with Engineering AI, we can help infrastructure owners move from data collection to confident, data-driven decisions much faster."

This strategic collaboration reflects Dynamic Infrastructure's continued expansion into a full lifecycle infrastructure intelligence platform. By combining geospatial capture, AI-driven analysis, predictive modeling, and executive-ready reporting, the company enables agencies to reduce risk, optimize budgets, and proactively manage infrastructure at scale.

About Dynamic Infrastructure

Dynamic Infrastructure is an Engineering AI company that provides and deploys an advanced agent platform for civil infrastructure owners. The platform transforms inspection reports, imagery, and historical data into predictive insights, prioritized maintenance plans, and funding-ready reports, helping agencies manage infrastructure proactively and at scale.

Media Contacts: Orly Ben-Eliyahu, COO, [email protected] , 2407318864

SOURCE Dynamic Infrastructure