ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infrastructure, a global firm providing AI-driven risk mitigation analysis and prioritization services for civil infrastructure operators, announced this week the hire of Orly Ben-Eliyahu as its VP of Business Development.

Dynamic Infrastructure Expands Team with New VP of Business Development, Orly Ben-Eliyahu

Ms. Ben-Eliyahu, who will be working from a Maryland office, brings with her rich and diverse experience in Strategic Business Development, Marketing, and Community Building, as well as a valuable coast-to-coast professional network. She has served in senior management positions for many years, both in the US and Europe, and has worked as an independent consultant driving strategic partnerships, sales, and marketing efforts.

Orly graduated with honors from Tel-Aviv University, with a master's degree from the Executive Master's Program in Philosophy, Information, and Digital Culture.

Dynamic Infrastructure's technology analyzes image and inspection data reports – both historical and as it is collected – sorts them, understands the impact of each data point, and plots out a "damage timeline" for every asset. With powerful AI and domain-specific knowledge, Dynamic Infrastructure's cloud platform digitizes and analyze hundreds of civil infrastructure asset inventories in a matter of weeks, replacing years of manual human labor. DI accounts for localization of regulatory guidelines in its analysis and alerts, and is the only company offering a 99% accuracy guarantee, through a warrantee provided by leading insurer Munich Re.

"I've always looked for positions in which I could make a concrete, measurable difference to the lives of people, as opposed to simply selling abstract business technology," explains Ms. Ben Eliyahu. "Dynamic Infrastructure is all about making civil infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels, dams and other small grid elements safe and secure for citizens who don't ever want to find themselves in a scenario when aging and deterioration trigger closures or even a disastrous collapse. Across the globe, it's a growing crisis and needs a solution that's 100% reliable to avoid massive costs in repair and even lives."

"We have a growing list of successful customers," says Saar Dikman, the company's CEO. "It's the right time to bring on board a veteran executive with business acumen and the strong ability to think creatively about growing our business quickly. At the same time, we wanted someone who could engage on a very human level – someone driven by a sense of social responsibility. I'm confident we've found the perfect fit with Orly, and I'm delighted to be working with her."

About Dynamic Infrastructure:

Founded by industry professionals with decades of operation and maintenance experience with Private Public Partnerships, BOTs and Departments of Transportation (DoTs), Dynamic Infrastructure has become an industry leader and key driver for Automated risk mitigation for inventories and creating maintenance-usable 3D digital twins. With offices in the US, Germany, Italy and an R&D center in Israel, Dynamic Infrastructure has analyzed over 1,500 assets in the US, Europe and Australia, to support civil-infrastructure engineers and managers, transportation authorities, and asset owners to bolster their decision-making processes and day-to-day maintenance and repair work.

For more information: Dynamic Infrastructure BD, Orly Ben Eliyahu [email protected], +1 (646) 233-1481

