Dynamic Infrastructure Introduces Groundbreaking AI Capability to Predict Future Deterioration in Civil Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infrastructure (DiGlobal), a global leader in implementing AI solutions for the civil infrastructure sector, is proud to announce a revolutionary AI solution capable of predicting the future deterioration of concrete and steel defects.

Dynamic Infrastructure's solution can predict when a crack will become critical and how much time remains, enabling immediate action for preventive maintenance and budget planning. The solution provides insights into the future, enabling advanced simulations and allowing civil engineers to test "what-if" scenarios, refine maintenance plans, and optimize outcomes while effectively mitigating risks 2, 5, and 10 years ahead.

This advancement marks a significant leap forward in the quest to enhance preventive maintenance strategies for civil infrastructure. For decades, predicting the future condition and severity of specific infrastructure defects has been considered one of the most challenging goals in the industry. By addressing this challenge, Dynamic Infrastructure is setting a new benchmark in proactive asset management. This innovative capability provides stakeholders with actionable insights, enabling them to implement timely and cost-effective maintenance interventions, ultimately ensuring safety and longevity.

Dynamic Infrastructure's methodology leverages an extensive, worldwide repository of verified defect timelines collected over years of analysis, encompassing millions of defects from thousands of assets. These real-life defect timelines form the cornerstone of DiGlobal's empirical approach to modeling and predicting defect progression. When predicting the future state of a defect, the technology accounts for a wide range of properties, starting from the characteristics of the specific element, such as its material and dimensions, to broader asset-level features, including environmental conditions like weather patterns and structural load.

By integrating these factors into its data-driven AI models, Dynamic Infrastructure offers precise predictions of defect evolution, empowering infrastructure stakeholders to prioritize immediate actions and build resilient long-term strategies.

We are thrilled to unveil this groundbreaking technology, which is redefining how infrastructure is managed on a global scale," said Saar Dickman, CEO of Dynamic Infrastructure. "Our AI capability not only elevates safety and operational efficiency but also underscores our leadership in revolutionizing the future of civil infrastructure through state-of-the-art innovation. This latest advancement highlights our unwavering commitment to driving progress, ensuring sustainability, and enhancing resilience in one of the world's most vital sectors".

Dynamic Infrastructure (DiGlobal) is a global leader in AI-powered solutions for managing infrastructure assets. By leveraging existing digital information and photos with proprietary advanced analytics, and predictive maintenance technologies, Dynamic Infrastructure transforms the way civil infrastructure managers operate, enabling smarter, data-driven decisions. Serving governments, transportation agencies, and private asset operators, the company's solutions guarantee safety, extend asset lifespans, optimize maintenance investments, and enhance public safety. As the first choice for civil infrastructure owners, Dynamic Infrastructure assures assets for generations to come. Headquartered in New York, the company operates across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at diglobal.tech.

