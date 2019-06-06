Dynamic Infrastructure Selected as 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

PASADENA, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Herring announced the winners of its Top 100 North America 2019 event, recognizing the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

The winners, celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the Westin Pasadena hotel, have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds making the trip to California. The ceremony, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.

Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from FinTech and Marketing to Security, IoT, and many more industries.

Dynamic Infrastructure has developed and successfully implemented the first ever deep-learning engine which allows bridge and tunnel operators to proactively receive inspection-grade insights which can reflect an asset's true condition and predict developing defects before they evolve into large-scale failures. Tailored for low budget operations, Dynamic Infrastructure maximizes the information from existing day-to-day imagery, while supporting the operation and maintenance teams in providing safety and availability to commuters.

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"2019's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Dynamic Infrastructure embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Dynamic Infrastructure should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

