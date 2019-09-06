Dynamic Infrastructure Selects MissingLink.ai's Powerful Deep Learning Platform to Support Business Growth

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infrastructure (diglobal.tech) announced today the integration of MissingLink.ai Deep Learning platform. Dynamic Infrastructure cloud-based solution utilizes proven, cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that has been tested by certified inspection engineers to find critical faults in bridges and tunnels. MissingLink.ai's DeepOps platform provisions Dynamic Infrastructure's solution to address the surge in the number of active projects, number of assets managed per project and number of survey images per asset.

Dynamic Infrastructure has developed a unique tool that provides a rapid, detailed and all-encompassing view of infrastructure assets, for continuous and objective assessment of the asset condition. Based on the experience of maintenance managers and risk assessment companies, Dynamic Infrastructure provides the most comprehensive system which compares and analyses images of an asset, regardless of its location. The outcome is a visual medical record over 3D models that can be shared with peers and contractors to expedite maintenance workflows.

Mr. Saar Dickman, Dynamic Infrastructure's CEO, explained: "Bridge and tunnel operators require instant and reliable processing of vast amounts of inspection data and images." Mr. Dickman continues, "MissingLink.ai's platform accelerates and scales Dynamic Infrastructure AI engine processing and shortens the cycle from capture to action."

"We are proud that Dynamic Infrastructure's shares MissingLink.ai vision," said Mr Yosi Taguri, MissingLink.ai CEO," MissingLink.ai's Deep Learning Operations —'DeepOps'—is a new combination of work culture philosophies, practices and tools for AI developers. This enables organizations such as Dynamic Infrastructure, to improve service offerings to their customers and deliver trusted results at a faster pace."

About Dynamic Infrastructure

Dynamic Infrastructure is a leader in decision-making processes concerning bridge and tunnel maintenance and operations. Dynamic Infrastructure provides governments and engineering firms with a cutting-edge AI solution based on the analysis of existing images to automatically uncover, track and prioritize defects, and their severity, to more effectively utilize annual budgets.

About MissingLink.ai

MissingLink.ai is a powerful deep learning platform that helps data scientists streamline and automate the entire deep learning cycle: data, code, experiments and resources. It eliminates the grunt work and significantly shortens the time it takes to train and deliver effective models. MissingLink.ai is used by leading data engineers around the world.

