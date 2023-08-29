Dynamic Infrastructure Exponential Growth Marks New Milestones in Global Implementations

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Infrastructure, a trailblazer in AI-based civil-infrastructure lifecycle intelligence solutions, proudly announces the successful implementation of its cutting-edge technology in two additional locations: Santa Barbara (US) and New Castle (Australia). The integration of 170 additional infrastructure assets from these locations – totaling over 13,000 inspection reports - joins the thousands of assets Dynamic Infrastructure carefully monitors daily for its clients. These significant milestones mark another step forward in the company's continuous expansion within its primary markets.

County engineers in Australia and the USA to adopt Dynamic Infrastructure.

The pressing need for budget optimization and efficient planning has become a top priority for local engineers. Consequently, modernizing civil-infrastructure lifecycle analysis has emerged as a crucial necessity. Saar Dickman, CEO of Dynamic Infrastructure, shed light on the significance of this endeavor: "Given the scale of the challenges and the scarcity of experienced engineers available to support public work departments, there is immense pressure on appointed engineers and a growing need for effective budget utilization. At Dynamic Infrastructure, our commitment lies in equipping local engineers with advanced automated analysis tools, enabling them to save valuable time and resources while significantly enhancing infrastructure health conditions."

Dynamic Infrastructure's unparalleled capability to automatically analyze historical and current inspection reports, in conjunction with drone imagery and other visual data already procured by county and tollway authorities, provides clients with comprehensive insights over numerous infrastructure assets within an impressively brief period. These assets, including bridges, culverts, dams, tunnels, retaining walls, and more, are seamlessly transformed into interactive charts, detailed spreadsheets, and informative views that highlight critical timelines and damage-related maintenance needs.

With an unwavering commitment to innovation and a customer-centric approach, Dynamic Infrastructure continues to revolutionize infrastructure management, thereby proving to be an invaluable partner for counties and tollways aiming for sustainable growth and heightened efficiency.

Media inquiries can be made to Orly Ben-Eliyahu, +1 (240) 731-8864, [email protected]

www.diglobal.tech

