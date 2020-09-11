Dynamic Infrastructure to Be Recognized Among the Top 100 Disruptive Technologies by South Summit 2020

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From among more than 3800 companies and academic projects from 115 countries worldwide, South Summit's professional experts have chosen Dynamic Infrastructure to be part of the very prestigious list of companies who are driving global change.

With an unparalleled contribution to the challenge of maintaining aging infrastructure, Dynamic Infrastructure enables PPP projects, local municipalities and governments to face the huge transportation infrastructure crisis with modern and innovative tools.

Rami Zoltak, Dynamic Infrastructure's head in Berlin, Germany, "I'm honored on behalf of our hardworking teams for the recognition of our work across Europe. Our product, which is based on proprietary technology, is a very significant driving factor behind the change we are witnessing in the way mega-infrastructure, bridges, tunnels and dams, are being maintained.

"With over 800 analyzed bridges and tunnels, we are leveraging the collective professional knowledge from thousands of engineers to support local decision making. Its almost a miracle how, within just a few days of engaging with us, maintenance managers and owners have benefited from a huge leap towards the future era of asset management."

About South Summit 2020

South Summit 2020 is one of the leading innovation platforms that connects uniquely disruptive startups with worldwide investors and corporations seeking to improve their global competitiveness through innovation. Meet the most disruptive people in the virtual conference of South Summit to be held on 6-8 October, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

https://southsummit.co/en/home/

About Dynamic Infrastructure

Dynamic Infrastructure harnesses the power of AI to disrupt Operation & Maintenance of critical transportation assets. Founded by industry professionals with decades of operation and maintenance experience for PPPs and DOTs, Dynamic Infrastructure has become an industry leader and key driver of a data revolution in decision-making processes related to bridge and tunnel Operations & Maintenance. Headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Germany and Israel, Dynamic Infrastructure maintains a close relationship with its clients.

Media Contact:

PR Dynamic Infrastructure

http://diglobal.tech/

[email protected]

Tel: +1(646) 233-1481

SOURCE Dynamic Infrastructure