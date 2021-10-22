Dynamic Infrastructure to Release New Asset Digitization Tool for Districts and Counties

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its success in over 1300 analyzed assets in America and Australia, Dynamic Infrastructure is releasing its newest web-based tool that has been specially tailored for the maintenance needs and budget constraints of districts and counties.

Amalia Paz from Bricks Proptech Innovation (bricksinnovation.net) sat down with Dynamic Infrastructure's CEO, Saar Dickman, for a quick QA session following the company's announcement.

Dynamic Infrastructure for Districts and Counties maintenance Dynamic Infrastructure CEO

Amalia (Q) : Saar Dickman, CEO of Dynamic Infrastructure, nice meeting you and thank you for your time. Can we jump straight to the point? What's new out there for districts and counties and why publicly share it?

Saar (A): Hi Amalia. Thank you for having me. After having worked with districts and counties over the last few years, we have put together an effective package that can immediately upgrade asset digitization from almost zero to 100%. This is a professional gift for managers and engineers, who will now benefit from more effective asset analysis.

Amalia (Q): Interesting. Can you tell me more about the contents of your "effective package"? And the 100% digitization you mentioned?

Saar (A): Of course. Effective means time and budget. We know how much stress a district or county budget feel when it comes to infrastructure maintenance. We also know that engineers managing hundreds to thousands of assets are always balancing their resources between critical maintenance and extensive renovations. With our upgraded SaaS tool, supported by innovative AI, we are able to process huge amounts of information for immediate use within current budget constraints.

And yes, with 100% digitization, Dynamic Infrastructure is able to digitize all asset photos, regardless of their source or when they were created. We are talking about full and automated digitization here.

Amalia (Q): So what's the bottom line for an organization that goes for "full digitization" of its assets?

Saar (A): Full digitization means that we take any past or existing inspection report or folder with all types of photos, even from smartphone photos, and in just a matter of days, our service builds a data-driven digital twin for each asset. What's the bottom line? You go from tons of PDFs, gorged photo folders and drawings, to a modern analyzed web album and digital twin. You can easily browse between assets, elements and their related defects over time. The timeline and associated photos are just the beginning - each defect can be quantified and tracked for evolving changes. All the relevant information can be viewed on a dashboard, in 3D models or in tabular reports for future use.

Amalia (Q): Can you share some of Dynamic Infrastructure implementation stories?

Saar (A): Sure. The Maryland Department of Transportation in the US and Horsham County in Australia are great stories. In both cases we received decades of inspection reports and updated photos of the infrastructure inventory. In less than a month, county and state engineers were benefiting from full digital twins that were available to every relevant user within the organization. These twins came with full data analysis of every defect over a visual timeline. From our perspective, a great success!

Media Contact:

PR Dynamic Infrastructure

Tel: +1(646) 233-1481

[email protected]

www.diglobal.tech

SOURCE Dynamic Infrastructure