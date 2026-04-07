Dynamic, Searchable Platform Featuring 6000+ Documents Replaces Static PDF System for Compensation Regulatory Bureau website

MIAMI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, announces the launch of a redesigned digital platform for the Pennsylvania Compensation Rating Bureau (PCRB), then independent organization supporting workers' compensation data and rating in Pennsylvania. The project introduces a centralized, searchable content ecosystem designed to transform how member insurers access, navigate, and interact with critical data and resources.

The new website, now live at https://pcrb.com, replaces a fragmented, PDF-heavy structure with a modern, scalable digital experience. The initiative includes the migration and restructuring of over 6,000 documents into a dynamic content platform, supported by enhanced search functionality and improved user journeys.

Transforming a Complex, Document-Heavy Ecosystem

PCRB's previous platform presented challenges related to outdated user experience, limited searchability, and heavy reliance on static PDF documents. Members often faced difficulty locating relevant resources quickly, while internal workflows for content management remained inefficient.

Digital Silk addressed these challenges through a complete website redesign and a shift toward structured, dynamic content. The redesign introduces a fully restructured information architecture, enabling members to more easily access filings, manuals, reporting tools, and critical resources. Content has been reorganized around how users engage with PCRB—whether reporting data, accessing applications, or researching regulatory information.

"Working with PCRB reinforced that organizations managing complex, document-heavy ecosystems need more than just a redesign, they need a fundamental shift in how information is structured and delivered," said Branko Stojanovic, VP at Digital Silk.

Launching a Centralized Digital Library

A core feature of the new platform is the introduction of a centralized Digital Library, designed to deliver instant online access to the most current Pennsylvania workers' compensation manuals from one centralized screen—improving navigation, saving time, and ensuring users get the most accurate data to support confident decision-making.

Key platform enhancements include:

Migration and structuring of 6,000+ PDFs into a new CMS Advanced search and filtering across documents and content Centralized Digital Library with version control Unified News hub for circulars, filings, and bulletins Restructured Tools section with reporting-based filters New Research & Education section for member resources

The platform also includes secure hosting for technical guides, automated PDF generation at the section level, and improved governance for ongoing content updates.

Supporting Long-Term Scalability and Performance

The new website is built on an enterprise-level WordPress CMS, providing PCRB with a more flexible and scalable foundation for future growth. The redesign aims to improve usability while supporting evolving member needs through structured content and enhanced performance.

"Moving to a modern website platform significantly improves our security posture, performance, and scalability, while giving us the flexibility to continuously evolve how we deliver data to members," said Lisa Linder, VP of IT & CIO at PCRB.

The project aligns with broader efforts across regulated industries to reduce reliance on static documentation in favor of structured, searchable data environments.

Enhancing Member Access to Critical Information

Prior to the redesign, PCRB's platform recorded approximately 81,837 annual users, with an average session duration of 1 minute and 16 seconds and 1.9 pages per visit. The new platform aims to support improved engagement by enabling faster access to relevant information and reducing the time required to locate resources.

" Our members rely on fast, accurate access to complex regulatory information. This platform removes friction from that process and fundamentally improves how they interact with our data while positioning PCRB for the future," said Amy Quinn, President & CEO of PCRB.

Early outcomes indicate improvements in usability, navigation clarity, and overall confidence in accessing up-to-date materials, while establishing a scalable digital foundation for continued development.

More information about Digital Silk's web development capabilities can be found at https://www.digitalsilk.com/ and organizations can request a consultation here.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Web Development Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, we create digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

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SOURCE Digital Silk