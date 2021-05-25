Dynamic Yield & Leaf Announce Integration to Blend In-Store and Online Personalization

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, and Leaf, an in-store customer engagement platform based on smart receipts, today announced an integration that enables brands to tailor products, offers, and messages at the point of sale (POS) and incorporate the purchase information gathered for deeper personalization online.

eCommerce has completely redefined the retail industry, with the rise of online shopping materializing as a convenient and cost-effective way to consume. Yet, despite its continued growth and recent acceleration due to COVID-19, Gartner predicts the number of retail store openings will exceed that of store closures, reversing recent trends. Additionally, consumers' fluid use of both digital and physical channels will result in new expectations for brands post-pandemic.

With this integration, stores who have connected Leaf's digital receipt technology to their POS can now surface Dynamic Yield's rich customer profiles for greater omnichannel personalization, both at the time of purchase and after.

The benefits of which include:

Bespoke Offline Experiences – When a shopper scans a QR code at the POS to access their Leaf Smart Receipt directly in the browser, serve personalized products, offers, and messages via Dynamic Yield to encourage additional engagement with the brand following checkout. For example, if a shopper has an affinity to flannel shirts based on their purchase in-store or previous online activity, recommend other relevant items they may be interested in.

– When a shopper scans a QR code at the POS to access their Leaf Smart Receipt directly in the browser, serve personalized products, offers, and messages via Dynamic Yield to encourage additional engagement with the brand following checkout. For example, if a shopper has an affinity to flannel shirts based on their purchase in-store or previous online activity, recommend other relevant items they may be interested in. Continuous Channel Engagement – Upon interaction with Leaf's digital receipt, once the customer lands on the website, Dynamic Yield can be used to further tailor the online experience based on their offline interactions. For example, if a shopper purchased a floral dress in the store and clicked to see more women's products, include dresses or items with floral patterns in content banners or recommendation widgets.

– Upon interaction with Leaf's digital receipt, once the customer lands on the website, Dynamic Yield can be used to further tailor the online experience based on their offline interactions. For example, if a shopper purchased a floral dress in the store and clicked to see more women's products, include dresses or items with floral patterns in content banners or recommendation widgets. User Signup & Email Campaigns – Leverage Leaf's smooth and effortless process of collecting emails and feedback from the retail shopping experience and use it to increase and enrich your CRM database to influence personalization across channels. For example, build a segment of users in Dynamic Yield who recently purchased in-store and gave the highest rating and target them with an email campaign highlighting the newest products based on the location they frequent the most.

Shoepassion, the leading platform in Goodyear-welted footwear has already been using the integration between Leaf and Dynamic Yield to increase offline retention and close the customer experience loop.

"With the integration between Leaf and Dynamic Yield, we're able to truly connect the offline-to-online journey of our customers and get a clear picture of their behavior across channels," said Simon Kronseder, the CMO at Shoepassion. "This has enabled us to not only measure the offline impact of our online campaigns, but also more clearly assess marketing ROI, customer lifetime value, and retention."

"Working together to combine Leaf's offline data and insights with Dynamic Yield's online data has enabled us to help our merchants personalize the in-store digital experience and provide a consistent and unique journey to each customer, whether in-store or online," said Mitul Jain, the CEO at Leaf.

"Our integration with Leaf allows us to unify data from these two unique purchase worlds and create a full picture of the customer journey," said Siva Gabbi, Director of Strategy in EMEA at Dynamic Yield. "With it, our customers are now able to deliver on the promise of omnichannel, an expectation we anticipate consumers will increasingly demand to be met given the acceleration of digital adoption brought on by COVID-19."

The integration with Leaf represents Dynamic Yield's latest efforts to make personalization available at scale. The company recently announced an SAP Commerce extension , an integration with Optimove , the Relationship Marketing Hub, a strategic alliance with zenloop , an integrated experience management platform, and an expanded partnership e-Spirit , maker of the industry-leading FirstSpirit DXP and hybrid headless CMS.

To learn more about how you can integrate offline and online user experiences, visit: dynamicyield.com/request-demo/

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 350 global brands are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer on top of existing CMS or Commerce solutions to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value.

About Leaf

Leaf enables brick & mortar merchants to identify, engage and retain in-store customers via smart digital receipts. Retail Operations, Marketing and eCommerce teams use Leaf as a platform to collect real-time feedback, deliver personalised offers and connect offline transaction data to their digital ecosystem in order to truly understand the omni-channel customer journey, increase retention and grow customer lifetime value.

Press Contact

Terri Shapiro

[email protected]

+1 347 344 5316

SOURCE Dynamic Yield