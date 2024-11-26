Dynamsoft Unveils Breakthrough Barcode Scanning Speed of 0.02 Seconds per Barcode

New Milestone Achieved Through Advanced Computer Vision Technology

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamsoft, a global leader in computer vision technology, has achieved a major milestone in barcode scanning performance. Leveraging cutting-edge computer vision algorithms, the Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK now delivers industry-leading speeds, scanning 62 barcodes per second—just 0.02 seconds per barcode.

How the Speed Breakthrough Was Achieved

How the Speed Breakthrough Was Achieved

Using a Lego-built simulated conveyor belt with 25 Code-93 barcodes spinning at high speed, our SDK-powered demo scanned and captured 626 barcode values in just 10 seconds—averaging 0.02 seconds per scan! That's 20% faster than the second-best in the market.

Dynamsoft's success in reaching this performance milestone stems from continuous improvements in computer vision techniques and algorithms. The focus was not solely on speed—accuracy remains paramount. Dynamsoft's engineers have achieved close to 100% precision, even under adverse conditions such as poor lighting, glare, or damaged barcodes.

"We've always believed that both speed and accuracy must go hand in hand. Developers and end-users alike need both to effectively automate workflows in industries where precision and real-time results are critical," said Amy Gu, CEO of Dynamsoft.

Testing Methodology

To show the new performance capabilities, a test was conducted using a LEGO conveyor belt. A set of 25 fast-rotating barcodes were passed in front of an iPhone equipped with the SDK. In 10 seconds, Dynamsoft's Barcode Reader successfully scanned 626 barcodes, achieving the processing time of 0.02 seconds per scan.

Key Features of Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK

Unparalleled Speed : Scans up to 62 barcodes per second.

: Scans up to 62 barcodes per second. High Accuracy : Close to 100% accuracy even with glare, poor lighting, or damaged barcodes.

: Close to 100% accuracy even with glare, poor lighting, or damaged barcodes. Batch Scanning : Scans over 100 barcodes at once with exceptional accuracy.

: Scans over 100 barcodes at once with exceptional accuracy. Seamless Integration : Fast, easy integration into enterprise solutions.

: Fast, easy integration into enterprise solutions. Full Capture SDK Suite: Build end-to-end data capture solutions for barcodes, documents and IDs.

Watch the speed test: YouTube Video.

About Dynamsoft Barcode Reader

Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK delivers precise data capture with 1D and 2D barcodes, even in challenging conditions. Designed for seamless integration across platforms, it ensures reliable, high-performance scanning for web, mobile, and server applications, empowering businesses to optimize operations and drive digital transformation.

Developers can test Dynamsoft Barcode Reader as a free, fully supported 30-day trial.

About Dynamsoft

Dynamsoft specializes in computer vision technology, enabling developers to build powerful capture solutions for barcodes, documents, and IDs. Our flexible SDKs empower businesses FUJIFILM, Siemens, Fujitsu, GE, IBM, and Lockheed Martin to streamline workflows, enhance accuracy and drive digital transformation.

