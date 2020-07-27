Dynanet Focus of CMMI® Case Study

The CMMI Institute published the case study (which can be downloaded from https://cmmiinstitute.com/resource-files/public/dynanet-continuing-its-process-improvement-journey) in June 2020. Besides the improvements already mentioned, the case study also highlights Dynanet's ongoing corporate commitment to quality and performance improvement spanning over a decade. Dynanet received its first CMMI rating and ISO 9001 certification in 2009.

CMMI® is a capability improvement framework used by the best companies of all sizes across many industries. Five of the "Fortune World's Most Admired Companies" had at least one organizational unit with an active CMMI® rating and the Fortune #1 or #2 company in 13 different industries used CMMI®. Over 10,000 organizations in 106 countries have used CMMI® to improve their capabilities and performance. Only 11 percent of all reported appraisals in 2018 resulted in a Maturity Level 4 or 5 rating. An ML5 rating means Dynanet continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and needs, and applies quantitative techniques to understand its results.

Dynanet provides system integration services to solve complex business problems. We create responsive solutions in the areas of Agile Application Development, Robotic Process Automation, System Engineering, Public/Private/Hybrid-Cloud Infrastructure Operations and Management, Program Management, and Blockchain Enablement. While we understand there is no one-size-fits-all approach, we ensure that you have contact with our key personnel that provide superior knowledge in their technical approaches and solutions. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

