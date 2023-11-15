Dynanet T4NG2 Awardee

ELKRIDGE, Md., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Dynanet Corporation, as a member of the Digipathy Joint Venture, has been selected as one of the 30 awardees for the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Two (#T4NG2) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The Department of Veterans Affairs' T4NG2 contract is a 10-year, $60.7 billion contract vehicle for information technology products and services. The multiple-award T4NG2 contract covers cybersecurity, healthcare IT, strategy planning, enterprise network engineering, operations and maintenance, program management and systems and software engineering support services.

Team Digipathy is committed to quality and providing cutting-edge solutions to our clients. Our T4NG2 award gives us new chances to assist government partners with cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Dynanet Corporation is immensely proud to continue our commitment to the VA's vital mission and honored to be part of this important contract. We look forward to continuing to provide top-notch services to assist our government clients' vital responsibilities.

"Having previously served as a federal employee with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), I've consistently held great respect for the efforts undertaken by our counterparts at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It is with immense honor and enthusiasm that I share news of Dynanet's involvement in the Digipathy Joint Venture. Through this collaboration, I am eager to apply my expertise and experience to meet the dynamic requirements of the VA, aiming to elevate the standard of care for our country's heroes through innovative and efficient solutions." Joey Pahira, Dynanet Vice President of Health Care.

About Dynanet Corporation

Dynanet was established in 1995 to deliver exceptional information technology engineering and management services to state and federal governments. Since then, our workforce has increased with talented staff to meet the varying needs of our government customers and industry partners. We understand there is no one-size-fits-all approach, we ensure that you have contact with our key personnel that provide superior knowledge in their technical approaches and solutions. Dynanet's focus on quality and process improvements is key to our success. Dynanet was named one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Dynanet's technical support services received a CMMI ML3 rating for Services appraisal and a CMMI DEV ML3 rating. It is an ISO 9001, 20000, and 27001 certified company. Dynanet's focus on quality is engrained in our service offerings. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

