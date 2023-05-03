HHS Awards UniqnetS3, LLC Contract

ELKRIDGE, Md., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet joint venture, UniqnetS3, LLC, was awarded a contract to support the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office of Inspector General (OIG), Office of Information Technology. As the lead entity, Dynanet is responsible for the execution of the Information Technology (IT) Portfolio Management and Enterprise Architecture (EA) Support Services contract. Dynanet will provide support in the areas of EA methodologies and frameworks, IT governance and portfolio management, and EA analysis to support decision making and delivery. Leveraging our 20+ years of IT PfM, EA and IT governance corporate experience, Dynanet will help HHS OIG advance the adoption of modern technologies to increase the speed and quality of IT product and service delivery.

HHS OIG OIT is responsible for leading the engineering of HHS-OIG's digital transformation by providing knowledgeable and innovative insights into technology products or services across all IT portfolios, strengthening executive oversight while promoting the use and deployment of the latest technologies using a unified framework to collectively manage IT investments.

"Dynanet is excited to help OIG to achieve successful transformations that deliver maximum value and effective management of IT investments to manage IT as a strategic resource that aligns itself with business goals and priorities." Peter Anih, Dynanet CTO.

About Dynanet Corporation

Dynanet was established in 1995 to deliver exceptional information technology engineering and management services to state and federal governments. Since then, our workforce has increased with talented staff to meet the varying needs of our government customers and industry partners. We understand there is no one-size-fits-all approach, we ensure that you have contact with our key personnel that provide superior knowledge in their technical approaches and solutions. Dynanet's focus on quality and process improvements is key to our success. Dynanet is one of a very few companies in the U.S. appraised on the new CMMI ML5 DEV V2.0 rating. Dynanet's focus on quality is engrained in our service offerings. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

