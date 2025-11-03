Dynapac North America and First Citizens Bank Launch New Vendor Finance Agreement

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynapac North America LLC and First Citizens Bank Equipment Finance today announced a new vendor finance agreement that will provide Dynapac customers with leasing and lending solutions to secure new road construction equipment.

Based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Dynapac is a global manufacturer that designs and produces equipment for road construction and compaction, including asphalt rollers, pavers, feeders, and light equipment. Dynapac is a subsidiary of Fayat Group, a French and international construction and industrial company.

The new agreement with First Citizens Bank will provide Dynapac's dealer network and distributors with financing to buy or lease road-paving equipment to help ensure faster, safer and more cost-effective road construction, maintenance and repair operations.

"Dynapac's compaction and paving solutions enable contractors to achieve high-quality and consistent results," stated Yann Monnet, President and General Manager of Dynapac North America. "Collaborating with First Citizens Equipment Finance allows us to provide more flexible financing options for dealers and customers to acquire the equipment needed to operate and grow their businesses."

"Dynapac is a trusted provider recognized for its engineering quality and robust dealer support," said Harold Ray, who leads the construction group at First Citizens Bank Equipment Finance. "This vendor program allows us to provide its dealer network and distributors with a tailored retail and rental financing program to find the equipment that best fits their needs."

First Citizens Bank's Equipment Finance group empowers original equipment manufacturers, vendors and small and mid-size businesses by providing equipment financing solutions via a distinctive inside/outside sales coverage model, seasoned supporting staff, technology-enabled platforms and market-leading structuring expertise.

