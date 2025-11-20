First Citizens Names Snow Holding Middle Market Banking Leader for Northeastern United States

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that Snow Holding has been named Director and Market Leader of Middle Market Banking for the Northeast, where he will lead relationship managers and business expansion efforts in both the Boston and New York offices, as well as the broader Northeast Corridor.

Snow Holding

"Snow is an outstanding addition to our team, and we welcome his experience leading relationship strategy and his dedication to delivering for our clients across the Northeast," said Brendan Chambers, Middle Market Banking Executive for First Citizens Bank. "Snow's leadership will be essential to our ability to offer the full breadth of First Citizens' products, services, and expertise to grow our middle market presence in the Northeast."

Holding began his First Citizens career six years ago in Deposit and Treasury Services in Orange County, Calif., and advanced to business banker prior to his most recent leadership position as Manager of Business Banking in Boston. Holding earned a bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and an MBA from Texas Christian University.

First Citizens' middle market banking practice has served clients in the Northeast region for the past two years. First Citizens' middle market platform focuses on delivering a high-touch client centric banking experience offering a comprehensive suite of product solutions to customers above $75mm of revenue.

The Bank has been growing its Business, Commercial and Wealth presence in the Northeast region and recently announced plans to expand in the market.

