Dynarex Corporation Announces Premium Line of Respiratory Products--Dynarex Resp-O2™

ORANGEBURG, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leading durable medical equipment and disposable medical products company, is pleased to announce its innovative new line of premium respiratory products—Dynarex Resp-O2™.

Meeting the Needs of Caregivers

Working closely with respiratory therapists and industry experts, Dynarex conducted in-depth research to develop a robust selection of high-quality respiratory products to serve the evolving needs of both patients and caregivers.

"In these challenging times, we recognize the growing demand for high-quality disposable supplies in the respiratory space," said Dynarex CEO Zalman Tenenbaum. "We listened to respiratory caregivers, medical providers, and specialists. We heard their specific needs, challenges, and concerns—and we responded with top-of-the-line solutions to help them provide the highest quality care."

After all, as Mr. Tenenbaum pointed out, respiratory issues today are more critical than ever, "That's why medical professionals and caregivers are looking for the safest, most reliable supplies available. Because the well-being of both the patient and caregiver are more important than ever—we must protect both the patient and the caregiver at all times."

A Patient-Centric Approach

Dynarex Resp-O2™ products were designed to provide greater comfort and as well as safety, Mr. Tenenbaum explained, "For example, our cannulas are constructed with cushion tips to minimize irritation. Our closed-suction system is designed to minimize exposure to germs and bacteria—protecting both the patient and the caregiver."

To meet increasing demand for these quality products, Dynarex operates six warehouses across the United States, demonstrating its commitment to providing its distributor partners with critical supplies in a timely manner.

About Dynarex

Dynarex is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value — for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with numerous warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

