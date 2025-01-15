Dynarex Launches LabChoice: Precision Tools for Today's Laboratories

Versatile Solutions Designed to Elevate Laboratory Performance Across Industries

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leading medical supply company, proudly announces the launch of LabChoice, a dynamic new line of laboratory products designed to meet the evolving needs of a wide range of industries, including healthcare, education, research, food & beverage, and other fields requiring precision tools. This expansion reflects Dynarex's commitment to delivering premium-quality solutions for a wide range of professional environments.

"With the rapid growth of the global lab supplies market, Dynarex is addressing the increasing demand for adaptable and reliable laboratory equipment," said Dynarex CEO Zalman Tenenbaum. "From advanced liquid handling solutions to critical specimen collection supplies, the LabChoice line empowers professionals across industries to perform with precision and confidence."

Key Features of LabChoice

The LabChoice product line includes a comprehensive array of specialized supplies, designed to provide efficiency and accuracy across a broad range of laboratory applications. Each product is meticulously detailed to help ensure durability and ease-of-use, even in high-demand environments.

Liquid Handling: Featuring pipettes, reagent reservoirs, and universal pipette tips, these crucial tools allow for precise liquid transfers, essential for diagnostics, research, and quality control.

Featuring pipettes, reagent reservoirs, and universal pipette tips, these crucial tools allow for precise liquid transfers, essential for diagnostics, research, and quality control. Cell Culture and Molecular Biology: Petri dishes, cryogenic tubes, and inoculation loops support key workflows in academic research, biotechnology, and clinical laboratories.

Petri dishes, cryogenic tubes, and inoculation loops support key workflows in academic research, biotechnology, and clinical laboratories. Mixing and Centrifugation: Centrifuge tubes and reversible tube racks streamline sample preparation processes, making them indispensable in biology and biochemistry labs.

Centrifuge tubes and reversible tube racks streamline sample preparation processes, making them indispensable in biology and biochemistry labs. Pathology and Histology: Embedding cassettes and disposable base molds play a vital role in sample preservation and analysis in pathology labs, forensics, and environmental testing.

Embedding cassettes and disposable base molds play a vital role in sample preservation and analysis in pathology labs, forensics, and environmental testing. Specimen Collection and Transport: A range of specimen containers, collection tools, and transport tubes provide secure and hygienic options for sample management across healthcare settings.

Whether conducting routine tests, managing critical samples, or performing advanced research, the diverse line offers the precision, versatility, and reliability needed to maintain high standards in laboratory workflows.

"LabChoice represents more than a product line — it's a resource for professionals seeking dependable equipment that adapts to their specific needs," said Mr. Tenenbaum. "We are proud to expand our portfolio with products that elevate laboratory performance and drive meaningful results!"

About Dynarex

Dynarex is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value — for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

To learn more, visit dynarex.com or call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739). Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Dynarex Corporation