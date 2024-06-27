Dynarex Unveils State-of-the-Art Distribution Center in the Town of Wallkill, New York

Expansive New Warehouse Broadens Fulfillment Capabilities of Leading Medical Supply Company

MONTVALE, N.J. , June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a premier provider of durable medical equipment and disposable medical products, is proud to announce the opening of its expansive new warehouse in the Town of Wallkill (Middletown), New York. Equipped with advanced fulfillment technology, the facility will serve as the company's distribution center for the Northeast region.

The 450,000 square-foot warehouse features 36-foot ceilings and 22 high-level bay doors with full van access, nearly quadrupling the capacity of the company's previous facility in the area.

The facility's advanced automated conveyance system implements new technologies to assist in receiving, selection, and shipping — and is ergonomically designed for increased worker safety.

"This new warehouse is a shining example of our commitment to excellence and growth," said Dynarex CEO Zalman Tenenbaum. "The Town of Wallkill facility is more than just an addition to our network — it's our flagship warehouse and our e-commerce hub that will significantly boost our fulfillment capabilities across the Northeast region."

Celebrating Community Ties

Dynarex held a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 24, to mark the distribution center's official launch. Local officials welcomed Dynarex to the region, expressing their enthusiasm for developing a mutually beneficial partnership.

Dignitaries in attendance included George Serrano, Town of Wallkill, NY Supervisor; Heather Bell, Orange County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO; Maureen Halahan, Orange County Partnership President & CEO; Ryan Hatch, Constituent Services Representative in the office of Senator James Skoufis; and James McGee, Orange County Deputy County Clerk.

"On behalf of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, I am delighted to welcome Dynarex to our vibrant community," said Ms. Bell. "Their aesthetically pleasing flagship warehouse in the Town of Wallkill not only enhances our local landscape but also serves as a beacon of economic development. We are particularly impressed with their commitment to maintaining a diverse workforce, reflecting the inclusive values we cherish."

Dynarex received certificates of recognition from the Orange County Clerk; and from the office of Senator James Skoufis in concert with the Orange County Chamber of Commerce.

Prime Accessibility to Key Routes

With ample parking for employees and deliveries, the spacious, Orange County warehouse is conveniently located with easy access to New York State Route 17 and Interstate Highway 84 — and just 14 miles from Stewart International Airport – allowing for faster delivery.

The new facility at 11 Dynarex Drive, Middletown, New York joins the extensive roster of Dynarex warehouses located throughout the Northeast, Central, Mid-Atlantic, and Western Regions of the United States.

About Dynarex

Dynarex is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value — for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

To learn more visit dynarex.com or call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739). Follow us on facebook.com/DynarexCorp , twitter.com/dynarexcorp , linkedin.com/company/dynarex-corporation , and instagram.com/dynarexcorp .

SOURCE Dynarex Corporation