Dynata Achieves ISO 20252 Certification

US Certification Supplements Existing Certification in the UK and Australia, Reinforces Commitment to Global Data Quality Standards

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the industry leader in reliable and accurate first-party consumer insights, activation, and measurement, today announced its certification to the ISO 20252:2019 standard in the United States. The company also renewed its ISO 20252 certification in the UK for another three years. Both certifications complement the company's existing certification in Australia. These achievements reinforce the company's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, trustworthy consumer insights worldwide.

Dynata underwent detailed evaluations of its operational procedures, documentation, and internal controls to ensure alignment with the ISO standard.

The ISO 20252 certification process involves a comprehensive audit to assess compliance with stringent requirements across multiple domains, to ensure companies meet the highest international benchmarks for data transparency, consistency, and reliability.

The certification process evaluates:

Project management and client communication

Sampling and data collection methodologies

Data processing and analysis protocols

Quality assurance and controls

Information security and data protection

"Our certification to ISO 20252 in the US, UK, and Australia is a testament to the rigor and integrity of our research operations," said Yaron Zimmerman, EVP Business Operations at Dynata. "Few in our industry can claim this level of global certification, underscoring our dedication to delivering high quality data today while continuously enhancing the security and integrity of our practices."

