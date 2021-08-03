Dynata Acquires Leading Survey Experience Platform inBrain.ai, Strengthening Capability To Deliver Insights Needed To Power Business Decision-Making

Dynata's acquires inBrain.ai, strengthening panel and member experience to help power critical decision-making Tweet this

"With the accelerating demand for client access to data and insights to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities, it's imperative that we continue to offer high-quality, rich and deeply-profiled data to meet this challenge," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata. "At the same time, we want to maintain our long-standing commitment to ensure that our members, the real consumer and B2B audiences that comprise our panel, are rewarded fairly for providing their time and opinions. This acquisition assures our clients we can continue to deliver the audiences they need while also reinforcing that promise of a fair-value exchange for our members. It also maintains our focus on leveraging the best and most innovative technologies to strengthen our services and solutions across the marketing continuum, from uncovering insights to connecting data to measuring and optimizing advertising effectiveness."

Said Jason Schubert, CEO of inBrain.ai, "The key to inBrain's strategy has always been our focus on respondent experience. Now, by combining Dynata's premium surveys with inBrain's respondent-centric technology we're able to facilitate industry leading survey experiences and expand the reach of surveys to more consumers."

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com

About inBrain.ai

inBrain.ai is a people-based insights and survey monetization platform that connects and rewards real people to surveys designed for them. inBain.ai facilitates research for market research firms and brands by connecting them to consumers on monetizable mobile applications. By providing infrastructure for mobile research, inBrain.ai delivers high-quality data to firms, revenues to publishers, and opportunities for consumers. For more information, visit www.inbrain.ai.

