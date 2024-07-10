Dynata Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President of IT Infrastructure and Enterprise Applications

WESTPORT, Conn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata , the most trusted source for reliable, accurate first-party data, today announced the hiring of Pedro Martinez as the company's Senior Vice President of IT Infrastructure and Enterprise Applications.

Reporting to Dynata's CTO Dilip Nagaraja, Martinez will own the strategic development and delivery of the company's technology operations and infrastructure – including systems, networks, enterprise applications, site reliability engineering (SRE) and Databases. Martinez joins Dynata during a critical phase of the company's evolution.

Martinez is an innovative technology executive with over 25 years of experience in the banking, fintech, and government sectors. With a proven track record of integrating advanced cloud technologies and implementing robust cybersecurity measures across AWS, Azure, and GCP platforms Martinez is an expert in developing secure, scalable cloud infrastructures and aligning strategic vision with business objectives to enhance organizational resilience and operational agility.

Martinez comes to Dynata most recently from Zenus Bank, as the company's Chief Information and Strategy Officer, and has held senior technology leadership roles at One Web and Capital One.

"We are thrilled to have Pedro Martinez join the team as Senior Vice President," says Nagaraja. "He has demonstrated himself to be a visionary leader with a unique ability to partner with key areas of the business and internal customers across the organization and have a hands-on approach with the global technical team. His leadership will serve us well as we continue to invest in best-in-class systems to support our client's needs for nothing but the highest-quality, secure, first-party data."

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing life cycle — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com .

