Dynegy Responds to Community Need With $20,000 Donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy today announced it is donating $20,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository as it continues to work to meet unprecedented community need related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Dynegy stands with the staff and volunteers of the Greater Chicago Food Depository. With strength and grace, they are providing nutritious meals to those in need of assistance," said Scott Hudson, president of Dynegy. "Our company is proud to support the communities we serve, and right now, that means doing our part to remove the stress of hunger – allowing Chicago families to focus on work, education, and growth."

Dynegy's donation will directly assist the Food Depository – which serves Chicago and all of Cook County – as it provides emergency assistance to families, many of whom are experiencing food insecurity for the first time in their lives.

"We've never seen such a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking emergency food assistance," said Kate Maehr, executive director and CEO of the Greater Chicago Food Depository. "We're immensely grateful for Dynegy's generous support in helping us to meet the need."



Dynegy's donation to the Food Depository is part of a $225,000 commitment to food banks nationwide from Dynegy's parent company, Vistra. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

