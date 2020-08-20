Dynegy Supports Communities Impacted by Hurricane Isaias

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias, Dynegy is here to help. The company today announced a $10,000 donation to provide critical energy assistance for low income households.

"We understand that Isaias arrived in the shadow of a pandemic, adding yet another burden to the most economically vulnerable," said Brad Watson, senior director of community affairs for Dynegy. "For decades, Dynegy has served communities throughout the Northeast, and our commitment continues. As cities and towns work through the aftermath of this storm, Dynegy is here to help households struggling to pay their energy bills."

The $10,000 donation will directly assist residents in temporary crisis who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

$5,000 will go to The Good Neighbor Energy Fund, operated by the Salvation Army of Massachusetts .





will go to The Good Neighbor Energy Fund, operated by the Salvation Army of . $5,000 will go to the Fuel Fund of Maryland to help 40 low income families with utility bill payment assistance.

"With more people forced to stay, work and learn from home, energy consumption is at its peak and the Fuel Fund of Maryland is seeing an increase in applications for utility assistance," said Debbie Brown, Fuel Fund of Maryland director. "The generosity of Dynegy will allow us to provide assistance to dozens of low income households struggling to pay their utility bill during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The financial resources of the individuals and families we serve have become increasingly tight, and irrespective of the current season, this will make a significant difference to those struggling with both the summer temperatures and the economic uncertainty as the colder months approach," said Douglas Ferguson, director of corporate and foundation relations for The Salvation Army – Massachusetts.

About Dynegy

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).

Media

Jenny Lyon

214-875-8004

[email protected]



SOURCE Dynegy