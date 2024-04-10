Dynepic Chosen for $1.25M Phase II SBIR to Bring XR Streaming Capabilities to Multi-Capable Airmen via its MOTAR Platform

RENO, Nev., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynepic, Inc.® announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Phase II SBIR contract in the amount of $1.25M focused on adapting its MOTAR® Platform to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

Dynepic's MOTAR Platform, with its mobile MOTAR-In-A-Box (MIAB) capability, empowers Just In Time Multi-Mission Airmen/Warfighters (JITMMA/W) to train without boundaries - online, offline, anytime, anywhere and on any device.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and this month Dynepic will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"Today's Warfighters and Just In Time Multi-Mission Airmen/Warfighters (JITMMA/W) are required to train and operate at 'The Edge'; the MOTAR Platform with its mobile MOTAR-In-A-Box (MIAB) capability empowers them to do just that - train without boundaries - online, offline, anytime, anywhere and on any device," said Krissa Watry, Co-Founder, and CEO of Dynepic. "Specifically, this expanded capability will provide the US Air Force with the ability to stream training content from MIAB, including Augmented and Virtual Reality applications to ensure they can train and operate with skill wherever the mission takes them!"

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Dynepic

Dynepic® is a woman- and service-disabled veteran-founded tech company headquartered in Reno, Nevada whose mission is to power an open ecosystem of multi-dimensional knowledge for a better tomorrow. To learn more about Dynepic, check out our website and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,028 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com .

SOURCE Dynepic