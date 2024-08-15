Dyson takes its next step into the world of beauty with its first ever wet line styling products - the Dyson Chitosan™ formulations range

Expanding its beauty portfolio, Dyson launches its first-ever wet line styling products, the Dyson Chitosan™ Pre-Style Cream and the Dyson Chitosan™ Post-Style Serum. Powered by chitosan— a complex macromolecule derived from oyster mushrooms— and engineered with Dyson Triodetic™ technology, this range promises flexible, all-day hold with natural movement and shine.

The move into formulations represents a new frontier for Dyson, with a move into ingredient research.

Chitosan is a molecule those in the beauty community may not be familiar with. Those who are familiar are likely to have heard of the shellfish derivative, used as a supplement or in some packaging solutions. Through research, Dyson sourced a version of chitosan from oyster mushrooms. Chitosan is a complex macromolecule that is found in the cell walls of the mushroom. Delicate yet strong, it's what gives the fungi its shape and provides the basis of Dyson's flexible hold. It's this hero ingredient that gives the Dyson Chitosan™ range its name.

Kathleen Pierce, President of Beauty at Dyson, "Our engineers have rigorously tested to find the optimum percentage of chitosan for all-day, flexible hold, while maintaining natural movement."

Dyson's new styling products are designed to work seamlessly with Dyson's hair tools. The pre-style cream primes and conditions hair, reducing frizz and enhancing shine, while the post-style serum locks in styles with hydration and a protective shield against humidity.

With four varieties, each formulation is tailored for different hair types, incorporating specific ingredients such as grape seed oil and argan oil to meet various conditioning needs. The packaging is engineered with a precision applicator that dispenses a consistent amount of product, minimizing waste and ensuring accurate application. The product offers refillable bottles and recyclable refill cartridges that underscore Dyson's commitment to sustainability.

Chitosan™ Pre-Style Cream Consists of four variations: Straight to Wavy (Light and Rich Conditioning) and Curly to Coily (Light and Rich Conditioning) Enriched with Chitosan, premium oils such as grapeseed, castor and argan oil, beeswax, and heat protectant properties, it fights frizz & enhances shine Rich formula transforms from a cream to a sheer serum in the hand, for even application To Use: *Start with 3-5 pumps for fine hair and 5-10 pumps for thick hair. Add more as needed. Wash hair and towel dry Apply Chitosan Pre-Style Cream to damp, towel-dried hair before styling with Dyson tool of choice Pump to dispense product Sheer between palms Smooth through mid-lengths and ends Dry and style

Chitosan™ Post-Style Serum This lightweight serum repairs surface damage with amino acids, providing weightless, flexible hold. Enhanced with Hyaluronic Acid to fight humidity-induced frizz, for softness and shine, and is suitable for all hair types To Use: * Start with 1-2 pumps. Add more as needed. Apply Chitosan Post-Style Serum to the finished style for definition and hold Pump to dispense product Sheer between palms Smooth through mid-lengths and ends



Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer

Dyson introduces its first connected beauty device, the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer, which integrates Bluetooth® technology for a more personalized styling experience. This globally acclaimed device now features i.d. curl™, a personalized curling sequence that automates the curling process based on user profile data such as hair type, length, and skill level. With just one push of a button, i.d. curl™ wraps, styles, and sets curls flawlessly while controlling heat and airflow for optimal results. Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ is available in two options based on hair type: Dyson Airwrap ID™ Multi-styler for Curly to Coily Hair T3-4 and Dyson Airwrap ID™ Multi-styler for Straight to Wavy Hair T1-2.

With the launch of Airwrap i.d.™, Dyson introduces three new attachments: the Conical Barrel for tighter, defined curls; the Wave+Curl Diffuser for improved natural curl patterns; and the Blade Concentrator for a smoother finish. With these additions, the multi-styler now offers 19 attachments, making it versatile enough to cater to all hair types without the risk of heat damage. The device uses intelligent heat control to ensure temperatures stay below 302°F, protecting hair from damage and preserving shine.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ will come in several color options including Ceramic Patina and Topaz, Vinca Blue and Topaz, and the special Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink edition for the 2024 gifting period.

Looking Forward

Dyson's foray into ingredient science with the Chitosan™ range and its advanced styling technology with the Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler highlight the brand's ongoing commitment to innovation in beauty. With a focus on both technological advancement and sustainable practices, Dyson continues to push boundaries and deliver products that enhance both performance and user experience.

The Dyson Chitosan™ formulations range will be available starting August 15, 2024, with full-size bottles priced at $59.99 and refills at $54.99. Purchase directly from Dyson.com.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer will be available from August 26, 2024, priced at $599.99 and consumers can sign up on Dyson's website to be notified when the product is available.

To buy, learn more and experience the products, visit your local Dyson Demo Store. For more information, visit Dyson.com.

