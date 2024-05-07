Dyson's most intelligent hair dryer for healthy scalp and hair

Smart and automatic Nural™ sensor technology helps protect scalp health1 and enhances hair's natural shine. Fast intelligent drying with no heat damage for all hair types.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dyson launches the Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, its most intelligent hair dryer with new sensor technology, to the United States market.

"If you're able to limit heat damage, you can get a healthier scalp; and healthier hair. Our new Supersonic Nural™ has a time of flight sensor which recognises your head and reduces the heat as it gets close to your hair, preventing heat damage to both your scalp and your hair. Innovation only comes from investing in research and development. Our obsession to truly understand the root of the problem continues, as we build up some of the most sophisticated hair laboratories in the world."

- James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer

Dyson's latest styling tool comes equipped with a new Scalp protect mode which uses a network of Nural™ sensors, automatically reducing heat as it nears your head, helping protect your scalp from damage. These sensors also improve the styling experience, enhance hair shine, and prevent heat damage. New and improved attachments which cater to all hair types are equipped with attachment recognition, learning a user's styling preferences, and simplifying their routine for fast healthy drying with no extreme heat.

Nural™ sensors for added intelligence:

Dyson's new Nural™ sensors activate Scalp protect mode, Attachment learning and Pause detect – all of which help to make styling easier.

Scalp protect mode helps protect scalp health: In this mode, heat is automatically reduced to 131°F, the optimum temperature for scalp comfort and drying speed, as the hair dryer gets closer to hair and scalp. A time of flight sensor enables this, by projecting an invisible infrared beam to measure the distance between the machine and your hair.

Capsule illumination changes color to show heat setting: When in Scalp protect mode, this feature ensures that the LED light color will automatically change between yellow (low heat), to orange (medium heat) and red (high heat), depending on the distance the machine is from the head.

Attachment learning remembers your styling preferences: Attachments adapt to a user's go-to styling mode, remembering their last-used heat and airflow settings for each styling attachment, and automatically applying them the next time it is in use, simplifying styling routines.

Pause detect for easier routines: The Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer also has a motion-sensing accelerometer that automatically deactivates the heater and decreases airflow and noise when you are in between styling passes.

"From our research into the science of hair, we know that there is a connection between the quality of hair and a healthy scalp. The scalp tissue comprises different layers, with the outermost layer serving as a barrier against external stressors. But when your scalp is damaged, moisture loss can occur, a key factor in our development of the Scalp protect mode feature. This helps to maintain scalp moisture levels, prevent over drying and allows for gentle drying."

- Shawn Lim, Head of Research, Dyson

Introducing new attachments:

A new Wave+Curl diffuser has been engineered for waves, curls and coils. This helps define and shape natural hair patterns across two modes. In Dome mode, the large dome shape of the attachment draws airflow away from the scalp for smoother, elongated waves with rounded ends. In Diffuse mode, the pronged insert delivers air deep into the roots for defined, voluminous curls and coils.

NEW Wave+Curl diffuser**: Reversible airflow defines waves, curls and coils.

Gentle air attachment*: Evenly disperses airflow for fast yet gentle styling.

Styling concentrator: Wider and thinner for precision styling.

Wide-tooth comb**: Helps stretch and lengthen hair.

Flyaway attachment**: Hides shorter hairs for a smooth, shiny finish.

*Recommended settings are the same as the bare attachment.

**Not equipped with Scalp Protect Mode.

Design and Technology:

Complementing the new embedded sensors is a differentiated visual appeal: a clear end cap to show the technology within, and bold new color palettes - Ceramic Patina and Topaz or the Vinca Blue and Topaz.

The Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer is priced at $499.99. It will come with five attachments2 in box and other standalone accessories will be on offer. Timings will vary for other geographies.

To buy, learn more and experience the Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, visit your local Dyson Demo Store. For more information, visit Dyson.com.

1 When used in Scalp protect mode.

2 Wave+Curl diffuser, gentle air attachment, Styling concentrator, Wide tooth comb, Flyaway attachment.

About Dyson:

Dyson is a global technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Having started in a coach house in the UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. Today, it has global headquarters in Singapore and two technology campuses in the UK spanning over 700 acres in Malmesbury and Hullavington. Since 1993, Dyson has invested more than £1bn in its Wiltshire offices and laboratories that house the early-stage research, design and development of future Dyson technology. Dyson remains family-owned and employs 14,000 people globally including a 6,000 strong engineering team. It sells products in 85 markets in over 250 Dyson Demo stores around the world, including a Dyson Virtual Reality Demo Store too.

In 2022, Dyson announced a commitment of half a billion GBP to expand and accelerate its research and technology development across its beauty portfolio, announcing plans to launch 20 new beauty products in the next four years. Dyson is investing £2.75bn in the business to conceive revolutionary products and technologies, and has global teams of engineers, scientists and software developers focused on the development of solid-state battery cells, high-speed digital motors, sensing and vision systems, robotics, machine learning technologies and A.I. investment.

