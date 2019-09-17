E-Alternative Solutions Introduces Forth™ Cannabidiol (CBD) at National Association of Convenience Stores Conference 2019

"We at EAS are thrilled to announce the addition of Forth CBD to our family of innovative, market-tested, and compliant brands for the convenience store retail channel," said Jacopo D'Alessandris, President and CEO at EAS. "Just like our best-in-class vapor products, Forth CBD offers adult consumers the highest quality ingredients tested for quality and purity by third-party labs, and a variety of flavor, strength and format choices to meet their individual needs."

Forth CBD products are driven by consumer research and contain US-grown, full-spectrum CBD, which means the product contains many cannabinoids beyond only CBD, along with other elements of the hemp plant to facilitate a better experience for the user. The franchise offerings were developed together with and for adult c-store consumers with impulse-buy packaging sizes as well as a variety of formats that they're already shopping for in a convenience store environment—from disposable vapor options to tinctures, topicals and more.

"In addition to our expanding lineup of CBD and vapor products, EAS brings the tools to help retailers effectively merchandise and sell their goods, and unmatched compliance expertise," said Jeff Brown, Vice President, Sales at EAS. "We work to drive shoppers through retailers' doors and help wholesalers and retailers better manage new business categories."

Leap Vapor, an innovative franchise containing e-liquids formulated with nicotine salts, takes adult users Beyond Smoking. With compact form factors, long-lasting batteries, multiple nicotine levels and a full suite of flavors that suit the mature palate, Leap delivers a vaping experience the way it was meant to be. Available in rechargeable and disposable models, Leap offers a wide range of e-liquid flavors and three nicotine levels – including zero-nicotine options – so adult consumers can experience unique, customizable satisfaction.

EAS was recently recognized by Convenience Store News (CSN) as the 2019 Category Captain in Electronic Vapor Products, awarded for excellence in innovative, creative and profit-generating category management platforms.

EAS continues to establish a leadership role in the creation of sensible industry standards and regulations, leading the initiative to formulate the Vapor Technology Association (VTA) marketing standards as a member of the VTA Board of Directors, and advancing the interests of the industry's consumers, manufacturers, wholesalers, small business owners, and entrepreneurs.

Founded in 2014, E-Alternative Solutions (EAS) develops, markets and distributes retail products for adults seeking alternative brands that fit their lifestyle vision. In 2019, both EAS, and its sister company, Swisher International, are recognized by CSN as Category Captains in Electronic Vapor Products and Other Tobacco Products, respectively. EAS's business pillars of understanding the marketplace, putting its partners first, and providing reliable regulatory analysis have positioned it as a respected leader in emerging industries. EAS is a member of the Vapor Technology Association Board of Directors, and prioritizes compliance with applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations regarding e-vapor and products containing CBD. EAS is dedicated to a world beyond. For more information, visit EAlternativeSolutions.com.



