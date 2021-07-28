E-commerce banking platform Juni integrates with Performance driven traffic network ZeroPark

So, what does this integration bring to Juni's customers?

First of all - tracking your balance in realtime. After funding your ZeroPark account you will now be able to see it in your Juni dashboard - following your spend in realtime.

Secondly - you will soon receive your invoices automatically on a daily, weekly or monthly basis depending on your needs.

The idea is simple - you should not have to chase receipts and invoices while also gaining a detailed, realtime overview of your balance in your ZeroPark account.

Samir El-Sabini, Juni Co-Founder and CEO said: "I'm super excited about this first step in Juni's journey to become a true financial companion that enables any company in the e-commerce and performance marketing space."

Before long, Juni will have several more integrations to key players in the space, allowing you to automate your accounting and track your funds in realtime, among many other features coming up ahead.

