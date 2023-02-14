E-commerce for the Furniture Industry Report 2022: Featuring Amazon, Harvey Norman, John Lewis, Walmart, Anthropologie & More

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-commerce for the Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report analyses e-commerce for the furniture industry on a global level and it is mainly divided into two parts:

PART I.

E-COMMERCE FOR THE FURNITURE INDUSTRY deals with the features and the incidence of the online channel in the furniture market with a focus on key geographical areas (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific) and key countries, and analyses the different e-commerce business models and the performance of the leading players.

An overview of the world furniture industry, with current furniture consumption in large markets, introduces this part.

Trends in furniture e-commerce sales, 2022 (preliminary estimates) compared to 2019, are provided by segment (upholstered furniture, outdoor furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), by geographical area and by kind of distributor (E-tailers, Furniture specialists, Non-specialists/Lifestyle/DIY and Furniture manufacturers selling online)

The different E-commerce business models (Furniture manufacturers, Wholesalers and B2B business, E-tailers, Brick-and-Click companies, Non-furniture specialist chains, Open Platforms) and their evolution and organization (the omnichannel approach, the 'dynamic shopping' through a mixture of live-streaming and online shopping, and strategies and investments toward sustainable and responsible growth) are discussed in light of companies' experience.

ANALYSIS BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREAS:

The furniture e-commerce business in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific: for each considered region, the report analyses demand drivers, the online furniture market performance and sales of the leading furniture e-commerce players. E-commerce furniture sales are also provided for the most relevant markets (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom - the United States, Canada, Mexico - Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

Online sales are presented for around 190 leading players based in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with profiles highlighting their e-commerce policies. Profiles of the major companies are also provided. E-commerce furniture sales are provided both for European and North American companies.

PART II. E-COMMERCE FOR THE FURNITURE INDUSTRY: SURVEY RESULTS provides results of a survey conducted in the period October-November 2022 to a sample of around 150 furniture manufacturers from all over the world, aiming at understanding their approach to the web channel, their strategies, their future expectations, and the most-demanded products in the web channel.

This survey mainly focus on:

Companies revenues and performance

The use of e-commerce/ Intentions to invest in e-commerce

Features of the companies' e-commerce channels

Products sold online, strategies and promotion tools

Key Topics Covered:





INTRODUCTION: Research Tools, Sample of companies, Terminology and methodological notes

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: E-commerce for the furniture sector at a glance

1. E-COMMERCE FOR THE FURNITURE INDUSTRY

1.1. An overview of the furniture market: Consumption and Imports

1.2. E-commerce for the furniture industry: basic data

incidence of e-commerce on total furniture consumption

furniture consumption and e-commerce sales by geographical region

furniture consumption and e-commerce sales by product segment (Upholstered furniture, Outdoor furniture, Kitchen

furniture, Office furniture, Other furniture)

e-commerce furniture sales by channel (E-tailers, Furniture specialists, Non-specialists/Lifestyle/DIY and Furniture

manufacturers through webstores)

1.3. E-commerce sales performance in a sample of companies

1.4. Models of e-commerce business: Furniture manufacturers, Wholesalers and B2B business, E-tailers, Brick-and-Click companies, Non-furniture specialist chains, Open Platforms

2. ACTIVITY TRENDS

2.1. Furniture sales and e-commerce furniture sales growth

E-commerce furniture sales by geographical region and E-commerce furniture consumption in the top 10 countries

E-commerce furniture sales by product segment

Online furniture distributors by category: dimension, market share and average growth

2.2. The business evolution and organisation: the Omnichannel approach, Dynamic shopping and Sustainability

ANALYSIS BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA: Europe , North America , Asia Pacific

3. FURNITURE E-COMMERCE IN EUROPE

3.1. Retail and e-commerce sales in Europe: overview and demand drivers

3.2. The furniture market in Europe: Sector overview

Furniture consumption at end-user prices in Europe and e-commerce furniture sales by country ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom )

3.3. The leading e-commerce websites selling furniture in Europe: Estimated e-commerce furniture sales and Total e-commerce revenues

4. FURNITURE E-COMMERCE IN NORTH AMERICA

4.1. Retail and e-commerce sales in North America: overview and demand drivers

4.2. The furniture market in North America: Sector overview

Furniture consumption at end-user prices in North America and e-commerce furniture sales by country ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

4.3. Furniture manufacturers selling on-line

4.4. The leading e-commerce websites selling furniture in North America: Estimated e-commerce furniture sales and Total e-commerce revenues

5. FURNITURE E-COMMERCE IN ASIA PACIFIC

5.1. Retail and e-commerce sales in Asia Pacific: overview and demand drivers

5.2. The furniture market in Asia Pacific: Sector overview

Furniture consumption at end-user prices in Asia Pacific and e-commerce furniture sales by country ( Australia , China , India , Japan , South Korea )

5.3. The leading e-commerce websites selling furniture in Asia Pacific: Total e-commerce revenues

6. E-COMMERCE FOR THE FURNITURE INDUSTRY: SURVEY RESULTS

6.1. The sample of companies

6.2. Revenue performance

6.3. The use of e-commerce

6.4. E-commerce channels

6.5. Products and promotion tools

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amazon

Ambientedirect

Anthropologie

Bygghemma Group

C Discount

Coupang

Crate and Barrel

Dunhelm

Hayneedle

Harvey Norman

Home Depot

Home 24

Ikea

Jingdong

John Lewis

Lowe's

Otto

Overstock

Pepperfry

Restoration Hardware,Suning

Tmall

Wal-Mart

Wayfair

Westwing

Williams-Sonoma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47e1tn-commerce-for?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets