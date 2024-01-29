E-commerce Logistics Market In Southeast Asia to Increase by USD 85.12 billion, North America to Offer Maximum Growth Opportunity - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce logistics market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow by USD 85.12 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 21.25% during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia 2024-2028

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players: BSA Logistics Indonesia, Deutsche Post AG, DRB HICOM Berhad, FedEx Corp., Flexport Inc., GDEX Berhad, GOGOX Holdings Ltd., Grab Holdings Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics Group, Ninja Van Group, PT IDEXPRESS LOGISTIK Indonesia, PT Wahana Prestasi Logistik, PT. Global Jet Express, PT. SiCepat Ekspres Indonesia, PT. Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir, PT. Tri Adi Bersama, SF Express Co. Ltd., and PT Dakota Buana Semesta

Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 19.49% YOY growth in 2024.

The rise in social commerce is the key factor driving growth. Social commerce utilizes social media and online platforms for buying and selling products. It enables transaction-based interactions and experiences, allowing customers to purchase directly from their social feeds. Major social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snapchat are key players in this space, benefiting retail brands by driving traffic, expanding reach, and increasing consumer trust, leading to a surge in e-commerce orders.

The emergence of supermarket mini-distribution centers is the primary trend shaping growth.

A shortage of skilled workforce and trained professionals is a challenge that affects growth.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

The domestic segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The segment is experiencing growth due to economic expansion and advancements in e-commerce logistics and inventory management. Organizations are investing to sustain growth and productivity. Factors driving market research and domestic segment growth include digital transformation, cloud solutions among SMEs, and workforce management modernization in Southeast Asia.

Get a glance at the contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample

Benefits and Applications in Southeast Asia

E-commerce logistics in Southeast Asia offers numerous benefits like efficient supply chain management, streamlined fulfillment, and optimized last-mile delivery. It includes warehousing, transportation, and cross-border shipping with a focus on inventory management and order processing. The logistics process also involves reverse logistics, freight forwarding, and customs clearance, along with packaging and 3PL services. Technology solutions enable tracking, tracing, and courier services for express delivery, route optimization, and inventory visibility. Distribution centers play a key role in cargo handling and e-fulfillment, while demand forecasting ensures efficient multi-channel distribution.

Related Reports:

The cross-border e-commerce logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 67.22 billion at a CAGR of 12.54% between 2022 and 2027.

The logistics automation market size is forecast to increase by USD 20.27 billion, at a CAGR of 9.41% between 2023 and 2028.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

Segmentation by Service

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio