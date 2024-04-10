E-Commerce Market Size In Poland to record USD 28.09 billion growth from 2023-2027, Emergence of omnichannel retailing is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-commerce market in poland size is estimated to grow by USD 28094.56 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.56% during the forecast period. In Poland, the E-Commerce market is growing as manufacturers adopt omnichannel retailing. This approach combines offline and online sales channels, including company websites and popular e-commerce platforms. Consumers seek product info online, expanding market reach and brand awareness. Key sectors include cosmetics, footwear, consumer electronics, and financial services. E-commerce sales are driven by affordability, convenience, and digital expertise. Major players include Miinto, ECDB, and logistics companies. The market encompasses B2C sectors like hobby & leisure, furniture, and grocery, with a worldwide growth rate and global sales exceeding trillions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Commerce Market in Poland 2023-2027

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The E-Commerce market in Poland is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing number of e-customers seeking affordable prices and convenience. Major retailers and manufacturers are embracing omnichannel strategies, utilizing both online platforms and traditional storefronts. Key product categories include footwear, cosmetics, consumer electronics, pharmaceutical products, and internet banking services. Fast money transfers, credit card payments, and traditional transfers are facilitated by the Fintech sector. The competitive rivalry among E-commerce stores is intense, with companies like Miinto, Showroom, and mobile commerce leaders vying for market share. Logistics companies play a crucial role in ensuring timely delivery, while market research firms like Mordor Intelligence provide valuable insights into consumer behavior and digital expertise. The E-commerce DB reveals a retail sale growth rate of over 15% in Poland, with categories such as Hobby & Leisure, Electronics, Furniture & Homeware, DIY, Care Products, Fashion, and Grocery leading the way. The worldwide growth rate of eCommerce sales continues to soar, with global eCommerce sales projected to reach USD6.5 trillion by 2023.

Addressing Challenges:

The E-Commerce Market in Poland experiences significant growth, driven by digital expertise and consumer behavior shifts. With increasing international shoppers, the number of registered e-commerce stores surges. However, the market faces challenges, including the prevalence of counterfeit products, particularly in Fashion and Hobby & Leisure categories. Consumers, seeking to maintain social status, often opt for cheaper counterfeits. This lowers consumer confidence, raising concerns over authenticity. Major e-commerce platforms like Miinto and Showroom compete fiercely in Business-to-Consumer (B2C) sales. Mobile commerce gains traction, with mobile internet users reaching an all-time high. Logistics companies play a crucial role in ensuring timely delivery. The eCommerce industry's worldwide growth rate continues to soar, with global eCommerce sales projected to reach USD6.5 trillion by 2023. Polish online customers engage in retail sales across various sectors, including Electronics, Furniture & Homeware, DIY, Care Products, and Grocery. Mordor Intelligence reports that digital infrastructure, internet penetration, and online payment methods are key drivers for this growth. Despite these advancements, legislation and consumer protection remain crucial issues. Polish internet users, armed with laptops, personal computers, and smartphones, continue to shape the future of e-commerce in Poland.

Analyst Review

The E-Commerce market in Poland continues to thrive, with an increasing number of Polish internet users turning to registered e-commerce stores for their shopping needs. International shops offer a wide range of products, from Retail sales in the Fashion industry to Hobby & Leisure items, Electronics, Furniture & Homeware, DIY, Care Products, and Grocery. The digital infrastructure in Poland, including online payment methods and legislation, supports this growth. With high internet penetration and a growing interest in Digital expertise, consumer behavior in Poland is shifting towards online shopping. The ECDB reports that global eCommerce sales in Poland are on the rise, making it an attractive market for businesses looking to expand their reach.

Market Overview

In Poland's thriving E-Commerce market, onliners and producers converge, creating a dynamic business environment. Customers seek convenience and affordability, driving the demand for digital commerce. Delivery is essential, with logistics and shipping companies playing a crucial role. E-Commerce merchants offer a wide range of products, from electronics and fashion to home appliances and food. Digital marketing strategies, such as social media advertising and email campaigns, are essential for reaching potential customers. The use of secure payment methods and encryption technology ensures a safe shopping experience. The Polish E-Commerce sector is continuously evolving, with new technologies and trends shaping the industry. The future looks promising for this sector, with continued growth and innovation expected.

Key Companies:

E-Commerce Market in Poland is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. E-Commerce Market in Poland report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 303 AVENUE SP. Z O.O., Allegro.pl Sp. z o.o., Amazon.com Inc., Beliani PL GmbH, Ceneo.pl sp z.o.o, Decathlon SA, Desertcart, Empik Group, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Meble.pl SA, Media Expert Group, OLX Global BV, Organic Farma Zdrowia SA, Tesco Plc, Ubuy Co., Vox Sp. z.o.o. sp. k, X Kom Sp. Z.o.o., zooplus SE, eBay Inc., Zalando SE

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

