E-Commerce Packaging Market worth $114.33 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "E-Commerce Packaging Market by Product Type (Boxes, Mailers, Tapes, Protective Packaging), By Material (Corrugated Boards, Paper & Paperboards, Plastics), End-use Industry (Electronics, F&B, Apparel, Cosmetics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The e-commerce packaging market is projected to be USD 79.83 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 114.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.45%. The e-commerce packaging market is growing due to rising online sales, expanding demand for food and beverages, technological advancements, the adoption of sustainable packaging, and increasing internet and smartphone usage.

E-Commerce Packaging Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 79.83 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 114.33 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.45%

E-Commerce Packaging Market Trends & Insights:

Rising e-commerce sales, an increase in demand for food & beverage, increasing use of smartphones and internet, along with technological upgrades and sustainable packaging demand are expected to drive market growth. New deals and developments, including strategic partnerships, expansions, investments in recycling technologies, and innovations in products, are reshaping the industry landscape.

E-commerce packaging in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period.

By product type segment, the boxes segment is expected to dominate the market.

By materials, corrugated board was the largest segment with a 60% share as of 2024.

By end-use industry, apparel & accessories is expected to grow at the highest CAGR (7.90%).

By product type, the boxes segment was the largest segment in 2024.

The largest type of e-commerce packaging is boxes, as they offer flexible and secure shipping options for a wide range of products. Corrugated boxes offer excellent cushioning and strength, making them ideal for items such as electronics, appliances, clothing, and cosmetics. Their durability helps protect products during long-distance shipping, rough handling, and extensive storage, making them the preferred choice for brands that want to keep their products safe.

By material, the paper and paperboard segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

The second-largest part of e-commerce packaging is paperboard materials. This is because paperboard is strong, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly, making it an ideal choice for brands seeking to establish their image. Paperboard is lightweight yet strong enough for various products, such as clothing, beauty items, books, and small electronics, where heavy-duty corrugated packaging isn't necessary. It also prints well, allowing brands to utilize high-quality graphics to attract customers and create engaging unboxing experiences, a key factor in online retail.

By end-use industry, the food & beverage segment was the fastest-growing segment in 2024.

E-commerce packaging is on the rise in the food and beverage industry, as consumers increasingly order groceries, ready-to-eat foods, drinks, and specialty items online, finding it convenient and faster to receive them. It is changing faster with the emergence of fast commerce platforms, meal kits, and grocery delivery applications. Food brands are also expanding their online presence, with more product ranges now available online. To facilitate such a boom, business firms will need more sophisticated e-commerce packaging that keeps food fresh, maintains temperature, and prevents contamination. Moreover, the increasing urbanization, hectic schedules, and buying habits driven by smartphones are compelling more consumers to buy their food online, accelerating the demand for food and beverage e-commerce packaging.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the e-commerce packaging market in 2024.

The second-largest and fastest-growing region for e-commerce packages is North America, due to its well-developed online retail environment, robust logistics, and consumer acceptance of digital shopping. The large e-commerce retailers, subscription box services, and rapid delivery models are on the rise, generating ongoing demand for sustainable and durable packaging solutions. The region also boasts advantages such as high disposable income and high rates of smartphone and internet penetration, which stimulate online purchases in the fields of electronics, food, and personal care. Additionally, stringent sustainability policies and corporate obligations are accelerating the shift toward recyclable and environmentally friendly packaging materials, which also contribute to market expansion.

Kay Player

The e-commerce packaging market comprises major players such as International Paper (US), Amcor (Australia), Smurfit Westrock (Ireland), Mondi Group (UK), Rengo Co., Ltd. (Japan), and others are covered in the e-commerce packaging market. Partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are among the key strategies adopted by these major players to strengthen their positions in the e-commerce packaging market.

