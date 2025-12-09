Surgical Robots Market worth $27.14 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Surgical Robots Market is projected to grow from about USD 13.69 billion in 2025 to USD 27.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 68 Figures spread through 300 Pages

Surgical Robots Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 13.69 billion

USD 13.69 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 27.14 billion

USD 27.14 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 14.7%

Surgical Robots Market Trends & Insights:

Instruments & accessories accounted for the largest share.

Hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share.

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the surgical robots market.

The surgical robots market is growing primarily due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, which offer faster recovery times, reduced pain, and fewer complications. Hospitals are adopting robotic systems to enhance precision, repeatability, and efficiency in complex procedures, while the rise in chronic diseases and an aging population is increasing overall surgical volumes. Technological advancements—such as improved 3D visualization, AI-assisted navigation, smaller robotic platforms, and better instrumentation—are also making robotic surgery more versatile and appealing. Additionally, surgeons prefer robotic systems for their ergonomic benefits and improved dexterity, and healthcare providers see long-term cost advantages through reduced hospital stays and better patient outcomes.

By offering, instruments & accessories accounted for the largest share.

The instruments & accessories segment accounts for the largest share of the surgical robots market because these items are needed in every robotic procedure, generating continuous, repeat-use demand. Unlike robotic systems, which are long-term capital purchases, instruments like scissors, staplers, energy devices, and forceps require regular replacement or limited reprocessing, ensuring steady revenue for manufacturers. Accessories, such as vision components, trocars, and other consumables, are also indispensable for operating the robot effectively, contributing to their frequent usage. As the number of robotic procedures increases and more hospitals expand their robotic programs, the ongoing demand for these tools continues to rise, making this segment the largest contributor to market revenues.

By end user, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share.

Hospitals & clinics dominate the surgical robots market because they serve as the primary locations for surgical procedures and have the necessary infrastructure, financial capacity, and skilled staff to adopt advanced robotic systems. These facilities actively invest in technologies that enhance surgical accuracy, patient outcomes, and overall workflow efficiency, making robotic platforms a strategic choice. Favorable reimbursement for minimally invasive procedures further accelerates adoption in hospital settings. Moreover, most surgeons undergo robotic training within hospitals, increasing familiarity and usage. With rising patient demand for minimally invasive and high-tech treatment options, hospitals and clinics continue to account for the majority of robotic-assisted surgeries across a wide range of specialties.

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the surgical robots market.

The surgical robots market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America leads the surgical robots market largely due to its advanced healthcare systems, strong willingness to adopt innovative medical technologies, and the presence of top industry players such as Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Medtronic, and Johnson & Johnson. Hospitals across the region have greater financial resources and access to supportive reimbursement, which accelerates the adoption of high-end robotic platforms and training initiatives. The market also benefits from a substantial pool of surgeons experienced in robotic procedures and active clinical research that reinforces the effectiveness of robotic surgery. Moreover, high patient awareness, a strong preference for minimally invasive treatments, and favorable regulatory conditions further strengthen North America's dominant position in the global surgical robotics landscape.

Top Companies in Surgical Robots Market:

The Top Companies in Surgical Robots Market include Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Smith+Nephew (UK), Zimmer Biomet (US), Asensus Surgical (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), CMR Surgical (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), and Renishaw Plc (UK).

