E-Commerce Platform, Brand Assets, and Public Entity of Canadian Retailer Le Château for Sale

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com) announced that it is seeking indications of interest to acquire assets, including the e-Commerce platform, related intellectual property assets, and public entity, of apparel and accessories retailer Le Château (www.lechateau.com) (NEX: CTU.H).

Enriched with a 60-year history that draws heavily on local design and manufacture for fashion conscious women and men, the Le Château brand is beloved for its special occasion and dress offerings. Complementing its 116 stores across Canada, the brand developed a robust e-Commerce platform, including proprietary technology, which accounted for $21.7 million or 13% of gross revenues for FY 2020. E-Commerce sales have enjoyed consistent year over year growth, including growth of over 17% between FY 2019 and FY 2020. Le Chateau's loyal customer base trends heavily to 25- to 44-year old women who during the pandemic have shifted their demand to the direct sales channel generating over 50% growth in the current fiscal year.

"Le Château is well-known as Canada's leading dress and occasion retailer," commented Hilco Streambank Executive Vice President, David Peress. "The brand boasts a well-defined and accepted fashion sensibility and point of view with appeal to women in Canada and the US."

The deadline for submitting indications of interest is Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST (U.S.). Any sale is subject to approval of the Quebec Superior Court, District of Montreal, pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act of Canada. Interested parties may learn more by visiting https://www.hilcostreambank.com/lechateau or by directly contacting one of the Hilco Streambank representatives listed below.

David Peress Executive Vice President [email protected] 617.642.1909 Jordon Parker Vice President Dispositions [email protected] 719.821.0894 Ryan Brenner Analyst [email protected] 212.993.7213

