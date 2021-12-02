E-commerce Podcast Lunch With Norm by Norman Farrar Shares Tips on How to Sell on Walmart Marketplace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Lunch With Norm" recently posted a new article discussing how to sell on the Walmart marketplace. This blog post was written by Michal Chapnick, a full-time e-commerce entrepreneur with a successful track record of selling online since 2011. She has been selling successfully on Walmart for the past three years and has helped many Amazon sellers start their journey on Walmart.

Walmart is quickly emerging as a popular option for online sellers around the world because this marketplace is still new and not overpopulated with 3rd party sellers. Chapnick believes that sellers getting into this marketplace now will enjoy a huge advantage in the future. However, getting approval as a seller in Walmart is a complex process because the platform evaluates the track record of the applicants on other platforms.

In her article, Michal Chapnick shares six useful tips for online entrepreneurs looking to sell on Walmart.

Only experienced sellers should apply because Walmart asks specific questions about the applicant's selling experience on other sites. During the application process, the applicants must mention the number of active products they have, their annual revenue, their average cart value, and years in business.

The application process can be simplified as well as expedited by applying through an applicant's existing accounts with Shopify, Deliverr, or PayPal.

Aspiring Walmart sellers should also have proper and smoothly operating customer service. It is not enough to have an email address and a Google Voice number.

Walmart prefers sellers with a product that is not already oversaturated.

Walmart continuously checks the prices of the products and removes the ones that are considered overpriced by its algorithm. Therefore, sellers need to get their pricing right.

Walmart is very serious about customer satisfaction and wants all its sellers to have an organized inventory system, same-day shipping, consistent stock, and warehouses in the US.

