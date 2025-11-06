e-Contact Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Latin American Contact Center Solutions Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Innovation and Customer Engagement

e-Contact is honored for delivering cost-effective, AI-driven solutions that empower clients and transform customer engagement across Latin America

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that e-Contact has been given the 2025 Latin American Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the contact center solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, adaptability, and customer impact. This recognition highlights e-Contact's ability to deliver measurable business value through technology-driven solutions, AI-driven insights, automation, and human expertise—positioning it as a trusted partner for organizations seeking digital transformation and sustainable growth in the region.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. e-Contact excelled in both, demonstrating strong market alignment, sustained innovation, and a clear focus on empowering clients through accessible and affordable technology.

Guided by a long-term strategy centered on digital growth, adaptability, and efficiency, e-Contact continues to evolve with the needs of Latin American enterprises. Its comprehensive platform—designed to function as a robust, stand-alone system—integrates advanced analytics, AI-driven tools, and automation with personalized consulting and implementation support. This approach enables organizations to optimize management, accelerate execution, and reduce licensing costs, driving both scalability and measurable results. "Frost & Sullivan recognizes e-Contact for its exceptional ability to combine innovative, cost-effective solutions with a client-centric service model, delivering measurable business impact and setting a new standard for contact center excellence in Latin America," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation remains central to e-Contact's success. The company's fully cloud-based, omnichannel platform allows seamless communication through WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, SMS, web chat, Teams, and other channels, consolidating customer interactions into a single interface. Integrated gamification and learning modules enhance agent performance and engagement, while AI-driven insights help businesses improve service quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction in real time. "Our mission is to combine advanced technology with customer-first strategies. The integration with Genesys Cloud allows us to deliver scalable, intelligent solutions that redefine service excellence," said Patricio Cáceres, CEO at e-Contact.

e-Contact's unique combination of affordability, adaptability, and sustained performance positions it as a preferred partner for organizations of all sizes. From helping small businesses achieve digital growth to enabling large corporations to manage high-volume, omnichannel customer interactions, e-Contact delivers scalable, efficient, and human-centered solutions tailored to regional market realities.

Frost & Sullivan commends e-Contact for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, innovation, and customer value creation. The company's continued investment in cutting-edge technology, strong local partnerships, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the contact center solutions industry in Latin America.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates excellence in delivering superior value to its customers through product performance, service experience, and measurable business outcomes.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About e-Contact

e-Contact is a leading company in Latin America, with presence across the region including Central America and the Caribbean, specializing in solutions for contact centers and customer experience. With over 25 years in the market, our mission is to transform conversations into close and innovative experiences, driving efficiency and profitability for businesses.

In addition to integrating world-class platforms such as Genesys, e-Contact stands out for the development of its own proprietary products, designed to optimize operations, enhance customer experience, and deliver a distinctive value proposition tailored to market needs. Our approach combines technological innovation, advanced engineering, and a highly skilled team, ensuring robust and scalable solutions for diverse industries.

