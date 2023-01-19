E-Discovery Global Market Report 2022: Rising Volume of Big Data to Drive Further Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Discovery Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers strategic insights into the global E-Discovery market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2020 to 2030. It covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type, service, end-user, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading E-Discovery software and service providers, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis, market positioning, and key developments

E-Discovery is a procedure of detecting, gathering and presenting digital information to other party in litigation. This process is based on (EDRM) electronic discovery reference model, which takes in various steps such as information identification, data preservation, data collection, review analysis, and production.

Currently, demand for cloud-based E-Discovery software and services is increasing as more number of enterprises are shifting towards cloud computing technologies. Rising volume of big data across enterprises is boosting growth of the E-Discovery market worldwide. Also, the introduction of government regulation to support E-Discovery process implementation is expected to increase the uptake of E-Discovery software and services over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and high initial cost is likely to impede growth of the E-Discovery market to some extent.



Market Segmentation

Type

Software

Service

Software

On-premise

Cloud-based

Service

Consulting

Implementation & Integration

Outsourcing

Support

End-user

Government Agency

Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Mid- and Small-sized Enterprise

Law Firm

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of E-Discovery market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the E-Discovery market?

Which is the largest regional market for E-Discovery market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving E-Discovery market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the E-Discovery market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. E-Discovery Market: Competitive Analysis



4. E-Discovery Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. E-Discovery Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. E-Discovery Market: By Software, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. E-Discovery Market: By Service, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. E-Discovery Market: By End-user, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. North America E-Discovery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. UK and European Union E-Discovery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Asia Pacific E-Discovery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Latin America E-Discovery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Middle East and Africa E-Discovery Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



14. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

HP Autonomy

IBM Corporation

Daegis Inc.

EMC Corporation

Epiq System Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Guidance Software Inc.

FTI Consulting Inc.

Catalyst Repository Systems Inc.

Integreon Managed Solution Inc.

