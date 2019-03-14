e-Health - Worldwide Market Opportunity Forecast, 2019 to 2024: Rising Preference Toward Mobile Technology and Internet

DUBLIN, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Health Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-Health market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 14.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The propelling factors for the growth of e-health market include the growth in IoT and technological innovations, rising preference toward mobile technology and internet, and rising demand for population health management.

Lifestyle-associated disorders, such as hypertension and diabetes, are expected to increase over the forecast period. These diseases raise the blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Thus, the increasing awareness among people about e-health and rising acceptance level among healthcare professionals, coupled with evidence of the efficiency of using this technology, are anticipated to result in substantial growth for this industry.

In recent years, the number of applications for internet in healthcare has increased exponentially. With the help the internet, healthcare professionals can deliver health information to health consumers more conveniently and in less time. Right from recording the patient entry to discharge, everything is being recorded with the help of the internet. IoT is propelling the market growth majorly in personal e-Health.

IoT brings ease and convenience for healthcare providers, as well as for end users. Hence the adoption rate of incorporating it in healthcare is ever increasing, especially in developed countries.

Key Market Trends

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

EHR has been found dominating the overall market, which can be attributed to the growing adoption rate of EHR by many developed and developing countries, globally. EHR also improves the healthcare quality and offers convenience for healthcare providers, in terms of quick access to patient records, improved decision support, provides clinical alerts, and real-time quality reporting. These benefits have thus, contributed to the growth of EHR worldwide.

North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America is expected to be the largest market, due to the presence of technologically updated population base and various current initiatives taken in the region. These aforementioned factors are expected to be the drivers for the market growth. The high growth of this region has also been attributed to the availability of high-tech healthcare infrastructure, along with high-speed internet. Thus the rising awareness is expected to contribute substantially toward the development of the overall market.

Competitive Landscape

The rising focus of the players on technological developments and innovation is expected to fuel the growth of the overall market in the coming few years. As per the study, the competitive scenario of the global e-Health market is likely to intensify with an increasing number of players in the near future.

