E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited's AI Intelligent Domestic Customer Service Officially Launched

FUZHOU, China, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the "Company" or "eHome"), an integrated home services provider in China, the Company today announced that the company's first AI intelligent domestic customer service is officially online. AI intelligent domestic customer service through the conduct of role settings, knowledge base training, etc., while complementing the AI intelligent dialogue, and can be set up for a variety of AI scenarios, to achieve docking with a powerful third party, and truly land an enterprise-level intelligent customer service, with a strong commercial use value.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: "AI intelligent customer service can realize unmanned live broadcast, low cost, can automatically sell coupons, 24 hours on air, intelligent voice response, forbidden word detection, copywriting. Solve the problem of not broadcasting, not daring to broadcast, unwilling to broadcast, high operating costs of live broadcasting, and low ROI conversion. AI intelligent customer service can be used to enhance sales, increase brand reputation, increase the powder, and realize the normalization and stable open broadcasting.

Ehome WeChat microprogram platform will also be expanded into a home economics class franchise SAAS platform, will quickly start the TikTok group purchase, the introduction of a number of cost-effective and extreme featured service products, AI simulation of real people to build a live broadcast room to quickly open up the visibility and exposure of the group purchase, and on this basis synchronized with the opening of the franchisee, in order to open up the group purchase ranking quickly in the mode of a thousand cities and ten thousand stores. To provide franchisees with private area to open stores to promote + video number AI simulated real people live service, content sharing video distribution, fast circle store.

We believe that we insist on "solving each and every customer's problem with heart and soul". AI intelligent home customer service online can help companies better understand customer needs and provide services accordingly. It can help enterprises understand customers' needs in real time, and provide customers with personalized service solutions based on customers' historical consultation records and usage, so that the service becomes more intelligent. At the same time ehome will AI housekeeping customer service form application productization, as a service tool to the housekeeping enterprises, housekeeping service points to promote, so that AI housekeeping customer service gradually instead of artificial customer service, and to other industries to promote the development of AI housekeeping customer service on the basis of AI intelligent housekeeping service to AI intelligent housekeeping service to solve the problem of the shortage of traditional housekeeping service personnel, at the same time as an opportunity to enter the AI industry."

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e-home", provides integrated household services, including 1) Installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, confinement nurse and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Cleaning of public establishments.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and two auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB), with two important subsidiaries. 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, confinement nurse, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Two subsidiaries: 1. Zhongrun Pharmaceutical, which integrates pharmaceutical warehousing, distribution, wholesaling, retailing and online sales; 2. Chuang Ying Business School: corporate president class training, in-house training, business consulting and counseling, and policy counseling.

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

SOURCE E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited