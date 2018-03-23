E-House Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The e-house market is expected to grow from USD 1.09 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.51 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2018 and 2023.

Factors driving the growth of this market include the cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and ease of installation of e-house. E-house can be installed in a limited space with a simple foundation and easily relocated without difficulties. E-house is a comprehensive solution that is designed, engineered, assembled, and tested in a factory and delivered on site for power distribution. They are easy to assemble and deploy in less time.

E-house comprises both fixed or skid-mounted e-house and mobile substation. Mobile substations can be handy for emergency response as a backup unit and can also be useful in cases where the energy distribution needs to be provided or reinstated in a short span of time. The mobile substation market is more fragmented than the fixed or skid-mounted e-house, due to the presence of many small and mid-size companies with a background in electrical engineering. These companies largley supply products for utilities application and primarliry serve the local markets. Thus, the mobile substation segment is expected to dominate the electrical house market during the forecast period.

E-houses are used in both utilities and industrial applications for varied benefits. Planned maintenance, disaster response, and rapid expansion of transmission capacity are some use cases where e-houses have delivered proven outcome for utilities applications. E-houses are used to provide temporary power supply during unplanned repairs. Moreover, in the times of planned maintenance, e-house can reduce or even eliminate the need for extended electricity outages.

Middle East & Africa not only holds the largest market share followed by the Americas, but is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The demand from utilities in the African region, along with the demand from oil & gas and mining industries in the Middle East region is expected to drive the growth of the global e-house market. Counties such as Iraq where the recovery from a long civil war is under progress is expected to be a lucrative opportunity in the coming years as the government is looking to reinstate basic amenities such as power supply to people and business entities.

The metals & mining industry of the Americas region is one of the prominent markets for e-house. In 2015, the Americas accounted for 3.7 billion metric ton of the total mineral production. Data centers, utility, and others application areas also require e-houses to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players in the electrical house market from the Americas are General Electric, Delta Star, ELGIN PowerSolutions, Atlas Electric, and Powell Industries.

Maintenance is one of the key restraining factors for the e-house market as failure of e-house may critically affect the operations in various applications. Transportation of fixed e-house is also one of the challenge for the market players.

Key players in this market such as Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), General Electric (US), CG Power (India), and Meidensha (Japan) are focusing on inorganic strategies such as contracts and agreements to enhance their product offerings and expand their businesses.

