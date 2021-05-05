E-learning Market in Europe-2020, by Product, End-User and Geographic Landscape | Technavio
May 05, 2021, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The "E-learning Market in Europe by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The e-learning market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 28.36 billion between 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.
Download FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The vendors can capitalize on upcoming trends and drivers to support prompt business decisions. In this e-learning market analysis report, key driver such as growing emphasis on personalized learning is discussed which will offer immense business opportunities. Moreover, the vendors can also obtain growth opportunities in the future by recreating their plan of action with these insights.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
53% of the market's growth will originate from the Rest of Europe during the forecast period. This region will provide enough growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period while remaining the largest market share in the e-learning market.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Know About the Key Opportunities and Growth of E-learning Market in Europe in Education Services Industry
https://www.technavio.com/report/e-learning-market-size-in-europe-industry-analysis
The e-learning market in Europe is segmented by product (Packaged content and Solutions), end-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12), and geography (the UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe).
The e-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers
- Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications
- Growing emphasis on personalized learning
- Rise in adoption of digital platform-enabled education
Market Challenges
- High development cost associated with e-learning courses
- Compliance costs associated with stringent user privacy regulations
- Credibility issues with regard to e-learning offerings
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- Skillsoft Ltd.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Industry Include:
Self-paced E-learning Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The self-paced e-learning market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
K-12 Blended E-Learning Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The K-12 blended e-learning market size has the potential to grow by USD 12.27 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Academic E-Learning Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The academic e-learning market size is expected to grow by USD 184.52 billion and record a CAGR of 17.82% during 2021-2025. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Corporate Training Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The corporate training market size will increase by USD 52.7 billion during 2020-2024. The market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/e-learning-market-size-in-europe-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article