E-learning Market in Europe-2020, by Product, End-User and Geographic Landscape | Technavio

The e-learning market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 28.36 billion between 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

The vendors can capitalize on upcoming trends and drivers to support prompt business decisions. In this e-learning market analysis report, key driver such as growing emphasis on personalized learning is discussed which will offer immense business opportunities.

53% of the market's growth will originate from the Rest of Europe during the forecast period. This region will provide enough growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period while remaining the largest market share in the e-learning market.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Know About the Key Opportunities and Growth of E-learning Market in Europe in Education Services Industry

The e-learning market in Europe is segmented by product (Packaged content and Solutions), end-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12), and geography (the UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe).

The e-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications

Growing emphasis on personalized learning

Rise in adoption of digital platform-enabled education

Market Challenges

High development cost associated with e-learning courses

Compliance costs associated with stringent user privacy regulations

Credibility issues with regard to e-learning offerings

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City & Guilds Group

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Skillsoft Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

